Hyaluronic acid Market Expected to Expand at a High CAGR By End of 2030

The hyaluronic acid market report contains detailed information on factors influencing demand, growth, opportunities, challenges, and restraints. It provides detailed information about the structure and prospects for global and regional industries. In addition, the report includes data on research & development, new product launches, product responses from the global and local markets by leading players. The structured analysis offers a graphical representation and a diagrammatic breakdown of the Hyaluronic acid market by region.

Report Ocean presents a new report on Hyaluronic Acid market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The hyaluronic Acid Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.02% to reach USD 18,153.6 Million by the year 2025.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Hyaluronic acid.

Market Analysis

Hyaluronic acid is a glycosaminoglycan polymer commonly found in the extracellular matrix of vertebrate epithelial, connective, and neural tissues. It plays an important role in the many signaling pathways in the human body and useful in the treatment of joint and eye disorders, as well as plastic surgeries. Demand for a hyaluronic acid is increasing due to the increasing application of hyaluronic acid in cosmetic & personal care products and the increasing number of cosmetic surgeries. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global hyaluronic acid market. However, the availability of substitutes is expected to hinder market growth.

Dermatologists inject hyaluronic acid-based fillers to make the skin appear firm. Botox and dermal filler treatments are popular, accounting for more than 9 million procedures in 2015, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). The use of hyaluronic acid dermal fillers is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), 465,296 modernization surgeries were performed in 2017, which grew by 9% in 2018. It is also used as a lip filler in plastic surgeries.

According to the annual plastic surgery procedural statistics, there were 17.5 million surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures performed in the US in the year 2017, a 2% increase over the year 2016. As per the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the use of hyaluronic acid injections increased by 58.4% in 2018, as compared to 2014. The organization also states that hyaluronic acid treatment was the second-leading non-surgical cosmetic procedure in 2018. Estimates that 810,240 hyaluronic acid procedures performed in 2018, after botulinum toxin in the Americas, with a outlay of nearly USD 544 million.

Market Segmentation

Global Hyaluronic Acid Market has been segmented by Grade, by Application, by End User and by End User. Based on Grade the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market has been segmented into cosmetic Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade and Food Grade. Based on Application the market has been segmented into Aesthetics, Osteoarthritis, Pharmaceutical API, Cosmetics, Dietary Supplements, Ophthalmology and Others. Based on End User the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market has been segmented into Pharmaceutical Industry, Dermatology Clinics & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, Food Industry, Personal Care and Others. The dermatology clinics & cosmetic surgery centers held a share of 23.2% in the year 2018.

Geographically the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market has been segmented into various different regions like Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa. Americas is sub- segmented into North America (US & Canada) and Latin America, Europe is sub-segmented into Western Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Western Europe) and Eastern Europe. Asia-Pacific is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The global hyaluronic acid market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The Americas is likely to dominate the global hyaluronic acid market. The growth in this region may be attributed to high demand for the product in the pharmaceutical industry. For example, the availability of a large pharmaceutical base in the US is a vital driver for the growth of the regional market. According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries & Association (EFPIA), North America accounted for 48.9% of world pharmaceutical sales in 2017.

Moreover, the US invested nearly USD 55,755 million in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, which exhibited an annual growth rate of 8.6%. Additionally, many important companies in the market are developing regional vendors to strengthen its position in the market. Europe held a share of 26.8% in the global hyaluronic acid market in 2018. This can be attributed to the increasing application of hyaluronic acid in cosmetic & personal care products. Asia-Pacific are estimated being the fastest-growing region in the global market.

This is due to growing demand for hyaluronic acid and a growing number of cosmetic surgeries fueling the growth of the hyaluronic acid market in the region. The hyaluronic acid market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness steady growth during the review period due to limited access and healthcare affordability among the population. Growing awareness of hyaluronic acid is expected to drive market growth during the assessment period.

Major Players

Pharmaceutical companies, Contract research manufacturing organizations, Research & development organizations and Academic institutes are some of the projected on lookers for the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market. Allergan, Contipro AS, Symatese Group, Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd, Altergon Italia SRL, Fidia Farmaceutici SPA, Bioiberica SAU, Kewpie Corporation, Seikagaku Corporation, and Anika Therapeutics are some of the major players in the Global Hyaluronic Acid Market are:

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level. Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years. How are the key players in the market assessed? This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market. The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured. The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players. A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

