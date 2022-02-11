Mortuary Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Mortuary Equipment market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Global Mortuary Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.48% to attain USD 1,282.81 Million by the year 2024.

Global Mortuary Equipment Market: Information by Product Type (Refrigeration Units, Autopsy Platforms, Dissection Tables, Cadaver Lifts & Trolleys, Embalming Workstations and others), End User (Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories and others) and Region – Forecast till 2024

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Mortuary Equipment.

Market Analysis

The growth of the Global Mortuary Equipment market during the assessment period likely to be contributed by the high mortality rates, technological advancements, automation in mortuary procedures, and rising number of unclaimed bodies in morgues. The development of the anatomize table and high cost of mortuary equipment are likely to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Hence, as per the data published by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the death rate of US in the year 2017 was 849.3 deaths per 100,000 people. Mortuaries are places where dead bodies are safeguarded and collected for performing autopsies or for educational and research purposes. Various equipment is used in mortuaries for preservation and for storing the cadavers for research and education.

The Global Mortuary Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.48% to attain USD 1,282.81 Million by the year 2024. Automated mortuary equipment can make mortuary operations convenient by organizing the whole process well. For instance, in November 2017, Mopec, Inc. introduced a new cadaver lift series that has a flexible design and performance. Therefore, technological advancements and automation in mortuary procedures are likely to drive market growth. High-level demand for technology and automation in mortuary procedures is projected to push the growth of the global mortuary equipment market.

Market Segmentation

Global Mortuary Equipment Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region. Global Mortuary Equipment Market based on Product Type has been segmented into Refrigeration Units, Autopsy Platforms, Dissection Tables, Cadaver Lifts and Trolleys, Embalming Workstations & Others. Global Mortuary Equipment Market based on End User has been segmented into Hospitals, Academic Institutions and Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories and Others. Global Mortuary Equipment Market has been segmented into different regions like Americas (North America including US & Canada and Latin America), Europe (Western Europe including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe & Eastern Europe( Asia Pacific including China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis

Geographically, Global Mortuary Equipment Market has been segmented into different regions like Americas (North America including US & Canada and Latin America), Europe (Western Europe including Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe & Eastern Europe( Asia Pacific including China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the global market due to the great number of hospitals in private sectors comprising medical colleges, technological advancements, and rising investment by local players that spread their products to established countries at reasonable prices.

The Americas is anticipated to hold the major share of the global mortuary equipment market. This is owing to the accessibility of a huge number of private mortuaries, developing obsolete equipment, and increasing demand for mortuary equipment in the region. The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to steadily grow owing to the increasing use of mortuary equipment in countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others, due to a great number of deaths caused by cancer observed in these regions, as mortuary equipment are required in several processes.

Australia held a share of 11.8% in the Asia-Pacific mortuary equipment market in the year 2018. Europe showed a significant amount of growth in the market due to the growing need for better preservation of corpses for research and academic purposes and the increasing investment in private morgues has resulted in the rising purchase of mortuary equipment.

Major Players

The proposed spectators in the global mortuary equipment market are huge corporates, SMEs, distributors and wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations and industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the global mortuary equipment market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the global mortuary equipment market are Research institutes, Hospitals and clinics, Academic institutes, Hospitals and Medical devices companies.

Companies like Funeralia GmbH (Germany), Flexmort (UK) and others. Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc. (US), Mopec Inc. (US), Ferno-Washington Inc. (US), Barber of Sheffield (UK), EIHF LEEC Limited (UK), KUGEL Medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), HYGECO (France) and Isofroid (France) are some of the prominent players in the global mortuary equipment market.

Ferno-Washington Inc and REV Group announced the launch of innovative patient- and crew-centric ambulance, in February 2017. Mopec Inc. introduced a cadaver lift series that features versatility in design and performance, in November 2017, HYGECO started providing mortuary equipment to the Blida and Tamanrasset military hospitals in Algeria, North Africa, In January 2018 are some of the main strategies followed by players operating in the global mortuary equipment market were innovation, product development, acquisition & mergers.

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level. Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years. How are the key players in the market assessed? This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market. The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured. The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players. A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

