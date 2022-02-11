Medical Image Management Market Global Size, Opportunities, Historical Analysis, Development Status, Business Growth, And Regional Forecast To 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Medical Image Management market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast for 2026, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future.

The Global Medical Image Management Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.80% to reach USD 5,971.28 Million by 2025.

Global Medical Image Management Market: Information by Product (Picture Archiving and Communication System, Vendor Neutral Archive (VNA), Application-Independent Clinical Archives and Enterprise Viewers/Universal Viewers), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers and others) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa) – Forecast till 2025

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Medical Image Management.

Market analysis

Generally, medical image managing systems are used in hospitals and diagnostic centers for sharing patient data and laboratory results with physicians. These systems are very useful and help in maintaining patient data, which plays a vital role in clinical opinion making. The market is expected to witness a profitable growth owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Agreeing to the data by the Administration of Canada, in 2017, about 2.3 million people aged 12 and older were identified with diabetes. The ever-increasing popularity of chronic infections, ever-increasing outlay on the healthcare it sector, and scientific improvements in diagnostics sector are expected to enhance the market growth. However, the high costs of software solutions and secrecy and protection worries are projected to curb the growth of the market.

Additionally, permitting to the press release by Chiron Health published in June 2016, chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, cancer, hopelessness, type 2 diabetes, obesity, and stiffness affected an estimated 117 million people in the Americas. Thus, the rising occurrence of chronic diseases is predictable to drive the growth of the global medical image management market. The medical image management technology could be used to discourse the issues related to the data assortment and sharing of laboratory results and rising demand for healthcare services related to the judgement of cancer, diabetes, and other diseases in the North American region.

Market segmentation

The Global Medical Image Management Market is segmented based into picture archiving and communication system, vendor-neutral archive (VNA), application-independent clinical archives, and enterprise viewers/universal viewers. Based on end user, the medical image management market has been categorized as hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, and others respectively. In March 2019, Koninklijke Philips N.V. announced the expansion of its radiology solutions portfolio with teleradiology services. Teleradiology includes the interpretation of patients’ images from medical imaging exams, such as X-ray exams, MR, and CT. This complements the company’s organic innovation initiatives to expand its radiology solutions portfolio.

All potential factors that affect the market included in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final numerical and qualitative statistics. This data was consolidated and added to comprehensive inputs and evaluation are thus submitted in this report. In May 2019, GE Healthcare, in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, launched NAVIFY Tumor Board 2.0. The product enables to store complete patient diagnostic information at one location, enabling to decide the treatment plan for cancer patients. In July 2017, Agfa HealthCare, a subsidiary of Agfa-Gevaert Group, received the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for its product XERO Xtend.

Regional analysis

Geographically the Global Medical Image Management Market is split in regions like North & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle east and Africa and Rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to corroborate considerable growth and is projected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The high growth rate is due to the rising demand for medical practitioners to produce appropriate vascular, orthopedic, breast, and cardiac images and assimilation of reports, images, and weights into a patient’s complete record. India held a share of 17.8% in the Asia-Pacific medical image management market in 2018.

The Americas settled for the largest market in 2018 and is estimated to control the global medical image management market owing to the snowballing occurrence of chronic diseases, rising adoption of healthcare IT by healthcare bodies, and an increasing number of medical imaging actions completed. The Middle East & Africa accounted for the least market in 2018 and is forecasted to exhibit steady growth due to the high price of devices, lack of knowledge regarding health, and lack of skilled specialists. Europe acquired the second largest market share in 2018. It is expected to register a CAGR of 8.12% by the end of the review period.

The European market is credible to best a robust growing rate during the forecast period due to major pouring stimuluses such as the rising patient population of hits and cardiovascular infections, cumulative investigation on ultrasound, and obtainability of advanced behavior amenities amongst others. For instance, in agreement to the 2017 numbers produced by the European Association of Cardiology, there were more than 6 million new instances of cardiovascular diseases in the European Union and more than 11-12 million in Europe entirely.

Major players

The proposed spectators in the Global Medical Image Management Market are hospitals, medical manufacturers, Retailers, distributors, wholesalers, Investors and trade experts, Governments, associations, industrial bodies, etc. The major companies functioning in the Global Medical Image Management Market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the Global Medical Image Management Market are companies like Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), McKesson Corporation (US), Sectra AB (Sweden), Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium), Carestream Health (US), Esaote SpA (Italy), Fujifilm Holding Corporation (Japan), Novarad (US) and Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands).

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level. Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years. How are the key players in the market assessed? This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market. The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured. The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players. A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

