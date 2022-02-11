Digital Textile Printing Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Revenue and Forecast 2030

The Digital Printing Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2021-2027 owing to the growing demand for sustainable printing as well as increasing demand for digital textile printing in the garment and advertising industries.

Digital textile printing is referred to as printing technology that prints packaging materials with computerized inkjet printers and laser printers. It requires minimal press setup operations which reduce the turnaround time and consequently, offers quick response time as compared to analog printing technologies.

The key factors driving the growth of market includes shortening lifespan and faster adaptability of fashion designs, development of new technologies in the textile industry which leads to the reduction of per unit cost of printing with digital printers. Also, the trend of substrate printing on glass, aluminium, wood etc. will create an opportunity for digital textile printing in the future.

The global digital printing market is projected to witness the advancement of materials due to rapidly changing trends, technology breakthroughs, and expansion of applications. Furthermore, DTP is an eco-friendly process consuming less power and water and leaving minimal industrial waste and CO2 emission as compared to traditional printing process. Moreover, the introduction of eco-friendly inkjet technology will result in the evolution of the global digital textile printing market over the coming years. In addition, the rapid shift towards the digital textile printing market is driven by acceleration in production and reduction in coloration costs.

Direct To Garment Is the Fastest Growing Printing Process Segment of the Global Digital Prinking Market during the Anticipated Period

The direct to garment printing process is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The key factors driving this segment are fast moving fashion cycles, cost reduction on short-run cycles, innovative designs, reduced wastage, and low power consumption. The process is majorly used in textile & decor, soft signage, and industrial applications. Moreover, improved print head design and higher-quality substrates are also surging the growth of digital textile printing. Furthermore, eco-friendly mechanisms, high design flexibility and, low-cost ornaments are the main motives for the growth of digital textile printing technology.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 engulfed the world. It caused a worldwide halt. The entire global economy was affected. In addition, many people have also lost their lives. Around 252,297,094 cases and 5,091,465 deaths have been reported worldwide so far for COVID-19. The pandemic spread to almost every country in the world. In most industries, the pandemic resulted in some form of loss. As a result of the pandemic, the Digital Printing Market also experienced a slowdown. Statista estimates that the Digital Printing Market total worldwide revenue stood at approximately US$ 3.94 trillion in 2019. In 2014, the Digital Printing Market generated revenues of US$ 5.4 trillion at a record high.

The degree of competition among prominent global companies has been developed by analyzing several leading competitors operating globally. In addition, specialist analysts examine various aspects of the Digital Printing Market, including market competition, market share, the most recent advancements in the industry, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions by leading companies.

Sublimation/ Direct Disperse ink is the most lucrative Ink Type of the Global Digital Printing Market during the anticipated period

The global digital textile printing market by ink type is categorized into sublimation/disperses dye ink, reactive, acid and pigment ink. The disperse/sublimation dye ink segment is expected to dominate the market share over the forecast period due to the trend of fluorescent printing in sports and safety apparels. Moreover, the recent advancements such as user-friendly color-management systems, efficient printers, and expanding gamut of inks are some of the factors attributing to the exponential growth of the global digital textile printing market. The sublimation and disperse dye ink are mostly used in the interiors and garment industries. Additionally, the key players are implementing the direct-to-fabric printing method to enhance the quality of the product to cater to a larger consumer base in the global digital textile printing market.

Europe Is Expected To Be the Dominating Region of Digital Textile Printing Market during Forecast Period

Europe is expected to hold the lion market share of the digital textile printing market during the forecast period owing to the economic recovery and augmented growth in the printing industry. The use of digital textile printers in the fashion industry is one of the factors driving the growth of the market in this region. However, the demand for digital textile printing ink is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific at a rapid pace which is followed by North America. The APAC region is characterized by a robust political, demographic, and economic ecosystem of the leading emerging economies; thus, a rapidly growing digital textile printing industry in the region will lead to optimum in growth levels in the forthcoming decades.

Global Digital Printing Market Competitive Landscape

Companies, such as, Aeoon Technologies GmbH, ATPColor Srl, Bordeaux Digital PrintInk Ltd., Durst Phototechnik AG, Hollanders Printing Systems B.V., Kornit Digital, SPGPrints B.V., Brother International Corporation, Colorjet Group, d.gen Inc., Konica Minolta, Inc., Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd., Mutoh Holdings Co. Ltd., Ricoh Company Ltd, Roland DG Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, DuPont, Electronics for Imaging, Inc., and Huntsman International LLC, are the key players in manufacturing of digital printing.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides the growth potential, upcoming trends and statistics of Global Digital Printing Market size & forecast. The report promises to provide state-of-the-art technology of Digital Printing production and industry insights which help decision makers to take sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the market drivers and challenges and competitive analysis of the market.

What are the key findings of the report?

This report provides comprehensive information on factors expected to influence the market growth and market share in the future.

The report offers the current state of the market and future prospects for various geographical regions.

This report provides both qualitative and quantitative information about the competitive landscape of the market.

