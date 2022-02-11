Taiwan’s TSMC posts historic monthly sales high in January

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) posted a historic monthly high in terms of January sales at NT$172.18 billion (US$6.18 billion), the company said on Thursday (Feb. 10).

The figure represents a month-on-month increase of 10.8% and a year-on-year bump of 35.8%, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker has now posted record monthly sales for two consecutive months, according to CNA.

The strong sales can be attributed to robust demand for high-performance computing and automotive electronics, per CNA.

The Taiwanese chipmaker is forecasting first quarter sales of between US$16.6 to US$17.2 billion, representing a 7.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. The company is expecting continued demand for high-performance computing, automotive electronics, Internet of Things, and smartphone sales, and expects sales to grow between 25-29% in 2022.