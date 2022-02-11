Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan’s TSMC posts historic monthly sales high in January

Taiwanese chipmaker posted US$6.18 billion in sales for the first month of the year

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 13:43
TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TSMC. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) posted a historic monthly high in terms of January sales at NT$172.18 billion (US$6.18 billion), the company said on Thursday (Feb. 10).

The figure represents a month-on-month increase of 10.8% and a year-on-year bump of 35.8%, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker has now posted record monthly sales for two consecutive months, according to CNA.

The strong sales can be attributed to robust demand for high-performance computing and automotive electronics, per CNA.

The Taiwanese chipmaker is forecasting first quarter sales of between US$16.6 to US$17.2 billion, representing a 7.4% increase from the fourth quarter of 2021. The company is expecting continued demand for high-performance computing, automotive electronics, Internet of Things, and smartphone sales, and expects sales to grow between 25-29% in 2022.
TSMC
TSMC January 2022 sales

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC says currently no plans to build fab in Czech Republic
Taiwan's TSMC says currently no plans to build fab in Czech Republic
2022/02/10 19:10
Kumamoto's Kikuyo township considers extended roads, redrawn rail lines for TSMC fab
Kumamoto's Kikuyo township considers extended roads, redrawn rail lines for TSMC fab
2022/02/09 12:55
Taiwanese companies look to benefit in transition toward electric vehicles
Taiwanese companies look to benefit in transition toward electric vehicles
2022/02/08 16:04
Taiwan's stock market gains 100 points
Taiwan's stock market gains 100 points
2022/02/08 10:13
Taiwan representative reveals VP met with Japanese envoy in Honduras
Taiwan representative reveals VP met with Japanese envoy in Honduras
2022/02/01 14:11

Updated : 2022-02-11 15:02 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"