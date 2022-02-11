Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan Presidential Office confirms Tsai-Abe phone call in January

Tsai, Abe discussed Japanese food safety, Taiwan CPTPP membership

  400
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 11:18
Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo had a phone conversation at the end of January, Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said Thursday (Feb. 10).

Japan's Fuji TV News Network had reported that Abe had talked with Tsai on January 31.

Chang confirmed that the phone call took place. Tsai and Abe shared in-depth views on Japan's food safety control measures, Taiwan's entry into the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and other topics, CNA cited him as saying.

The two leaders also expressed hope that a “cycle of kindness” between Taiwan and Japan could continue to deepen in various areas of cooperation.

The spokesperson said that Tsai also thanked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other officials for their support of Taiwan, including their welcoming of Taiwan’s intention to join the CPTPP. These actions demonstrate the Taiwan-Japan friendship, he said.

In addition to thanking Abe for his support, Chang also expressed gratitude to the Japanese government for their vaccine assistance last year.
Taiwan
Japan
Shinzo Abe
Tsai Ing-wen
CPTPP
Xavier Chang

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign lantern art to give 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival international flair
Foreign lantern art to give 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival international flair
2022/02/10 19:49
Lee becomes 1st Taiwanese to compete in women's slalom at Winter Olympics
Lee becomes 1st Taiwanese to compete in women's slalom at Winter Olympics
2022/02/10 18:50
Taiwan welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
Taiwan welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
2022/02/10 17:43
NPP concerned over carcinogenic isotope as Taiwan plans to unban Fukushima foods
NPP concerned over carcinogenic isotope as Taiwan plans to unban Fukushima foods
2022/02/10 17:43
Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic
Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic
2022/02/10 16:48