Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

UK Parliament delegation to visit Taiwan in late February

Foreign Affairs Committee members will meet with Taiwan president

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 10:26
U.K. Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat. (Facebook, Tom Tugendhat photo)

U.K. Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Tom Tugendhat. (Facebook, Tom Tugendhat photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.K. Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee revealed on Thursday (Feb. 10) that it will send a delegation to Taiwan in late February.

The 9-member delegation is expected to depart London on the Feb. 19 and will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), Legislative Yuan Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), Economic Minister Wang Mei-hua (王美花), National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), and other senior officials of government ministries, CNA reported. Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Tom Tugendhat, who is part of the delegation, said the purpose of the visit is to demonstrate the U.K. will firmly defend Taiwan’s democratic values.

The last time the U.K. Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee visited Taiwan was in 2006, when former President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) was in office.

Tugendhat said he was looking forward to visiting Taiwan. The democratic values exhibited by Taiwan are facing stronger pressure from Beijing than ever before, he said.

A U.K. parliamentary trip to Taiwan is long overdue, the foreign affairs committee chairman said. Not only will a visit show that the U.K. stands with Taiwan, but it will also allow MP’s to learn from Taiwan.

The East Asian nation is on the front line of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) war for influence and the U.K. is also a victim of CCP-related activities, he said.

This will be the first time Tugendhat will visit Taiwan. He is one of five U.K. MPs who were sanctioned by China in March.
Taiwan
U.K. Parliament
Foreign Affairs Committee
Tom Tugendhat

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign lantern art to give 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival international flair
Foreign lantern art to give 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival international flair
2022/02/10 19:49
Lee becomes 1st Taiwanese to compete in women's slalom at Winter Olympics
Lee becomes 1st Taiwanese to compete in women's slalom at Winter Olympics
2022/02/10 18:50
Taiwan welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
Taiwan welcomes US' proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
2022/02/10 17:43
NPP concerned over carcinogenic isotope as Taiwan plans to unban Fukushima foods
NPP concerned over carcinogenic isotope as Taiwan plans to unban Fukushima foods
2022/02/10 17:43
Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic
Drone show in Kaohsiung pays tribute to countries aiding Taiwan during pandemic
2022/02/10 16:48

Updated : 2022-02-11 11:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"