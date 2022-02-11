Alexa
Taiwan Power Lottery soars to NT$1.25 billion

Grand Lottery jackpot climbs to NT$340 million

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 09:41
Happy Buddhas. (Pixabay image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The new Power Lottery (威力彩) jackpot is expected to hit NT$1.25 billion (US$44.8 million), while the Grand Lottery (大樂透) jackpot is anticipated to climb to NT$340 million.

No one held the winning numbers for the Power Lottery NT$1.15 billion jackpot announced Thursday evening (Feb. 10), which were 06, 10, 22, 23, 30, and 34, with 01 as a special number. This means that the lottery has now gone 32 draws without anyone winning the prize, resulting in the jackpot rising to NT$1.25 billion.

The next round of winning numbers for the Power Lottery will be announced on Monday (Feb. 14).

As of Thursday, no one held the winning numbers for the Grand Lottery either, which were 01, 22, 25, 27, 41, and 44, with a special number of 03. This means that the jackpot has been increased to NT$340 million, with the next draw taking place on Friday (Feb. 11).
