11 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eleven Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Feb. 10), marking the fifth intrusion this month.

Eight People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare airplane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile assets to monitor the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

China has sent a total of 21 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including 10 fighter jets and 11 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, China military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Chinese Y-8 RECCE plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)

Chinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)

Flight paths of Chinese planes on Feb. 10. (MND image)