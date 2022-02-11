Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

11 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, deployed air defense assets to track PLAAF planes

  131
By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/11 09:23
Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

Chinese J-16 fighter jet. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Eleven Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Feb. 10), marking the fifth intrusion this month.

Eight People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare airplane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance aircraft flew into the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile assets to monitor the PLAAF planes.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

China has sent a total of 21 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including 10 fighter jets and 11 spotter planes.

Since September 2020, China has increased gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, China military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
11 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 RECCE plane. (MND photo)
11 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 ASW plane. (MND photo)
11 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZChinese Y-8 EW plane. (MND photo)
11 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZFlight paths of Chinese planes on Feb. 10. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/10 09:35
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military turboprops enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/07 09:59
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2 Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/02/06 11:38
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
5 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/01/31 18:47
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2022/01/31 10:39

Updated : 2022-02-11 10:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese speed skater disqualified from 1,500m for arm block
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Taipei planning to lift some COVID restrictions on Feb. 15
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
Two foreign visitors hit by drunk driver evacuated by ship from Taiwan’s Green Island
"