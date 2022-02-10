Alexa
Foreign lantern art to give 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival international flair

24 performances scheduled at two lantern zones in Kaohsiung

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 19:49
(Ministry of Transportation and Communications photo)

(Ministry of Transportation and Communications photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lantern art contributed by foreign governments will give the 2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung, which will take place from Feb. 15-28, an international flair, the Tourism Bureau said in a press release on Thursday (Feb. 10).

After 20 years, the annual event is returning to Kaohsiung. It boasts two lantern zones — in Weiwuying Metropolitan Park and Love River Bay— with the total display area to be the largest in the history of the event. The bureau said that six lantern areas have been set up in Weiwuying and that each has its own theme.

One of the six areas features lantern art from 10 international entities, including several Japanese local governments and the governments of two of Taiwan's diplomatic allies: Saint Christopher and Nevis and Belize. These additions incorporate distinctive cultural features into their works, filling the area with an exotic ambience, the bureau said.

A total of 24 performances have been scheduled in the two zones throughout the festival period. For a list of these events, click here.

For more information related to the festival, visit the Taiwan Lantern Festival in Kaohsiung website.

(Ministry of Transportation and Communications photo)
2022 Taiwan Lantern Festival
Kaohsiung
Weiwuying
Love River

