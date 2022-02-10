Alexa
Lee becomes 1st Taiwanese to compete in women's slalom at Winter Olympics

Lee Wen-yi makes history as 1st Taiwanese woman to compete in Olympic slalom event of Alpine skiing

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 18:50
Lee Wen-yi competes in Women's Slalom. (Reuters photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Lee Wen-yi (李玟儀) on Wednesday (Feb. 9) made history as the first Taiwanese to compete in the women's slalom of the alpine skiing category at the Winter Olympics.

Competing in her first Olympics, the 19-year-old struggled in her first round of the slalom at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Center, coming in at a time of 1:36.49. However, she had a much cleaner run on her second attempt and shaved her time down to 1:09.55.

Lee finished the competition with a total time of 2:46.04, the slowest of the 50 competitors who were able to finish the course. However, this was a better showing than the 33 competitors who could not finish the race, including American athlete Mikaela Shiffrin, who had been the favorite to take gold.

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia had the shortest total time of 1:44.98, handing her the gold medal, her first Olympic medal and the first for her nation in the event. Austria's Katharina Liensberger took the silver medal with a time of 1:45:06, while Switzerland's Wendy Holdener captured the bronze with a mark of 1:45:10.

(CNA photo)

(CNA photo)
