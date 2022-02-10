Taiwan completes installation of air conditioning units at more than 3,300 schools

Taiwan completed the installation of air conditioning units at more than 3,300 schools one month early. Taiwan completed the installation of air conditioning units at more than 3,300 schools one month early. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The target of installing air conditioning in each of the nation’s 3,300 schools was achieved earlier than planned in January, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced Thursday (Feb. 10).

A total of 181,953 units have been placed inside classrooms, but some of them are still in the final phase of testing, CNA reported. The campaign was launched by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌), who promised on July 7, 2020, that each elementary and secondary school should be equipped with air conditioning.

At the time, the government suggested 2023 as a target date, but Su persuaded the MOE to complete the task before this summer, with the end of February 2022 as the new deadline.

However, the target was reached one month early, with the central government footing most of the NT$32.3 billion (US$1.16 billion) bill. The MOE said it is providing a budget of NT$884,000 for electricity bills and maintenance expenses.

The current tests were designed to see whether the schools’ power systems are up to the task. In addition, 769 schools have planted 13,347 trees on their campuses in a move to promote environmental care, according to the MOE.