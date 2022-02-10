Taipei store reported for setting minimum purchase threshold for buying eggs

A general store in Taipei has been accused of coercive selling by setting minimum purchase thresholds for buying eggs. A general store in Taipei has been accused of coercive selling by setting minimum purchase thresholds for buying eggs. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan struggles with a shortage of eggs, a general store in Taipei’s Beitou District has been accused of coercive selling for setting a minimum purchase threshold for its customers to be eligible to buy eggs.

A man surnamed Chang (張) reported to the police Wednesday afternoon (Feb. 9), saying he had been asked by the store’s clerk to spend at least NT$200 (US$7.19) in order to buy eggs, the Liberty Times report. Finding this requirement unreasonable, he reported the store for coercive selling.

“Due to low egg supply, to protect our customers’ rights, 10 eggs will be provided (for sale) with purchases of NT$50 or more; 20 will be provided with purchases of NT$200 or more,” read a sign at the front of the store, as shown in a photo. “Unusual rules apply for unusual egg times,” sign concluded.

When the police asked the store’s staff about the issue, they claimed that the policy was not coercion but rather a “promotional means.” The Liberty Times cited the police as saying that since Chang had made an official report, they will get a statement from the business' owner as soon as possible to ascertain whether the case constitutes coercive selling.