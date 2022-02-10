Smart Shoes Market Segmentation, Application, Consumption and Revenue Report 2021-2030

According to a new report published by Report Ocean titled,”Smart Shoes Market by Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026,”

The global Smart Shoes market size was valued at $115.3 million in 2018, andThe global Smart Shoes market size was valued at $115.3 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $223.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. In 2017, is projected to reach $223.4 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2019 to 2026. In 2017, North America accounted for nearly 44.5% share of the Smart Shoes market.

Market Statistics:

As of 2017, the global wearable products market was valued at US$8.4 billion. The growth in value sales for such products is attributable to the surge in demand for different electronic products, which facilitate easy life for its target customers. Thus, customers desire for same kind of trend in products that they use in day-to-day activities.

Some wearable products that help ease the daily tasks of the customers include smartwatches, smart jeweler, smart clothing, smart coolers, and smartphones. Smart shoes is an innovative entry in the market and offers physical performance tracker and navigation tracker. It is also enabled with self-lacing technology. These shoes thus witness higher rate of demand among the sports personnel who desire to keep track on their performance and health.

The smart shoes industry has been evolving in terms of its key features and specifications. Manufacturers focus on key innovations that cater to the requirements of its target customers. For instance, Nike, one of the key players in the shoe market, launched innovative self-lacing HyperAdapt 1.0 Shoe that come with pressure sensors in the soles that sense and triggers an algorithm that allows automatic lacing. In 2018, Under Armour launched two new sets of smart shoes that have inbuilt sensors that help maintain a record of the data required by the runners.

There is an increase in the awareness for health and wellness among most of the people residing in the developed as well as the developing countries around the globe. . This has led customer to indulge in various types of physical activities, such as jogging, running, and other sports activities. Among these health-conscious consumers, there are a set of customers that have taken their health enhancement process to the next level by indulging into performance enhancement programs. They keep a track of their performance and health on daily basis. This results in demand for various types of wearable products that help track their performance, such as distance covered along with the data for calorie or fat loss after every workout. Smart shoes are one such products that gain traction among fitness enthusiasts.

Smart shoe market has witnessed higher rate of penetration in North America as well as Europe. However, there is low availability for this product in some of the major parts of Asia-Pacific as well as LAMEA, which is attributable to some of the low performing macro-economic factors. Thus, lower penetration of such products results in lower value share in the global smart shoes. This in turn limits the global smart shoes market growth.

There has been an increase in number of users in various social media sites with the rise in internet penetration. Taking this into consideration, most of the key players in the smart shoes market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Thus, through social media marketing strategy, global smart shoes market sights critical opportunity in gaining traction and eventually increase its registration among its target segments

Key Findings of the Smart Shoes Market:

In 2018, based on product type, the smart walking shoes segment accounted for around 40.3% Smart Shoes market share, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, based on end user, the men segment accounted for 53.9% share of the Smart Shoes market and is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of 9.0%.

In 2018, based on region, North America accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% throughout the forecast period.

The key players profiled for Smart Shoes market include Adidas AG, Digitsole, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Salted Venture, TRAQshoe, Under Armour Inc., Vivobarefoot Limited, Xiaomi Corporation, Zhor-Tech.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Smart Shoes market.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

