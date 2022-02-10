Air Freshener Market Application, Product, Sales and Forecast 2021-2030 Report

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled, “Air Freshener Market by Product Type, Application, and Type of Customers: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”

The global air freshener market size was valued at $10,124.4 million in 2017, and is expected to garner $13,279.1 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

An air freshener is a product that typically emits fragrance to eliminate unpleasant odor in a room. It contains different ingredients such as aerosol propellants, fragrances, and solvents such as 2-butoxyethanol, mineral oil, and glycol ethers, which neutralize unpleasant odor. These air fresheners adsorb the bad odor, thereby masking the bad smell in the air. Air fresheners are being used throughout society.

Typically, indoor environments with air fresheners may include buildings and facilities such as offices, schools, hospitals, theaters, stores, hotels, health clubs, restaurants, restrooms, and more. Apart from these indoor environments they are also being used in transportation such as airplanes, cars, taxis, buses, trains, terminals, boats, and many more.

The growth of the air freshener industry is driven by increase in disposable income of people along with rise in the living standards of consumers around the globe. Moreover, increase in concerns over indoor air quality have led to a high demand for air fresheners worldwide. Furthermore, rapid growth in car sales along with a surge in number of pets ownerships and increase in consumers’ willingness to use premium air fresheners are expected to boost the growth of the global air freshener market.

However, high cost of production hampers the widespread adoption and act as the major restraint for the global air freshener market. On the contrary, increase in demand for high-end lifestyles and luxury in everyday lives provides lucrative opportunity for the use of air fresheners in an extensive manner. The need for luxury has increased at a rapid pace due to rise in disposable income of individuals. Moreover, bad odor in hospitals or healthcare centers due to chemicals and bacterial infections fuels the demand for air fresheners. In near future, these areas would be prime opportunity areas for the growth of the air freshener industry.

The sprays/aerosols segment accounted for the highest share in the product type segment. The market for sprays/aerosols is driven by ease of use and availability all over the world. The gel air freshener segment is expected to witness substantial growth with CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to increase in adoption of this product for use in cars. There has been a surge in the growth of cars, which has positively impacted the growth of gel air fresheners worldwide.

The household segment dominated the application segment in the air freshener market. This was attributed to favorable demography and rise in inclination toward sanitation throughout the globe. However, the car segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.0% throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to increased disposable income and rise in affinity of consumers to spend on premium products. Moreover, surge in the growth of the automobile industry has also helped achieve this high growth rate.

The individual customers had the highest share in the “type of customer” segment. This was due to rise in affinity of consumers toward sanitation and premium products. Moreover, attractive advertising and ease of availability also drive the global air freshener market growth. The enterprise customer segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.3% throughout the air freshener market forecast owing to increase in adoption of air care products in offices and other landmarks to maintain good environmental hygiene.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for air freshener market.

Key Findings Of The Study

Based on product type, the sprays/aerosols segment was the highest contributor to the air freshener market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on application, the households segment was the highest contributor to the market in terms of value in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on the type of customer, the individual customer segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.2% from 2018 to 2025.

Electric air freshener segment accounted for 30.5% of the total air freshener market share in 2017 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.9%.

In terms of value, Europe contributed around one-third of the global air freshener market share in 2017. The key players profiled in the report include Procter & Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Inc., Henkel KGaA, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Car-Freshener Corporation, SC Johnson & Son Inc., Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Godrej Household Products Ltd., Farcent Enterprise Co. Ltd., and Newell Brands.

The other market players (not profiled in this report) include Air Delights Inc., Dabur India Ltd., Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, Rexair LLC, Beaumont Products, Inc., Scott’s Liquid Gold, Dr. Marcus International, Jelly Belly UK, Pinnacle Horizons Pty Ltd, and Balev Corporation Eood.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

