Europe Travel Retail Market Size Future Scope, Demands and Projected Industry Growths to 2030

According to a new report published by Report Ocean titled,”Europe Travel Retail Market by Product and Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”the Europe travel retail market size was valued at $23.03 billion inEurope travel retail market size was valued at $23.03 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $39.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025. 2017, and is projected to reach $39.60 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2018 to 2025.

The perfumes & cosmetics segment has a strong customer base in the Europe travel retail market. Some of the leading companies, such as Estee Lauder, L’Oreal, Rituals Cosmetics, Revlon, and others, are expanding their businesses by opening their outlets at every international airport with exclusive and wide range of fragrances and skin care products.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Billions of people travel internationally every year, and thus, spend money and time at the airports. The travelers get a lot of free time at the airport to browse and buy products. In addition, travel retail creates more visibility for their products, which draws the attention of new customers in different countries and increases brand loyalty of existing customers.

Development of the travel & tourism industry, rapid urbanization, and changes in lifestyle, owing to increased disposable income of consumers drive the growth of the travel retail market. However, stringent regulations in airport retailing are expected to hamper the Europe travel retail market growth.

The wines & spirits segment is the second largest revenue contributor in the Europe travel retail market. The consumption of wines, particularly luxury wines and spirits has witnessed considerable growth in the past few years. The wines & spirits segment, accounted for 16.3% share of the Europe travel retail market.

In addition, it has been observed that luxury wines & spirits are highly preferred by the international passengers, which leads to the growth of the Europe travel retail industry. Passengers travelling over distances mostly prefer wines & spirits. Also, growth in culture of owning luxurious goods and consumption of expensive wines & spirits drive the growth of the market.

Improvement in economic condition and growth in disposable income are the two key factors that propel the growth of the travel retail market. After the 2009 economic crisis in Europe, the world economy witnessed a standstill. However, strong recovery from the crisis resulted in notable economic growth, and has led to an increase in disposable income among the middle-income groups.

Furthermore, Europe is one of the largest travel retail markets, owing to its stronger base of luxury products. It is anticipated to experience notable growth at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The region possesses some of the biggest apparels and cosmetics brands, namely, LVMH from France and H&M from Sweden, which hold a significant share in the luxury apparels, perfumes, and cosmetics sector, thereby making it one of the leading travel retail market.

Wealthy tourists from the Middle East, China, the U.S., and Russia contribute significantly toward the growth of the European travel retail market. Being the historical home to most of the luxury houses, Europe’s market accounts for nearly $23 billion of the travel retail sector.

Key Findings of the Europe Travel Retail Market:

Based on country, the UK was the highest contributor to the Europe travel retail market in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on product, the perfumes & cosmetics segment accounted for nearly one-third share of the market in the Europe travel retail market in 2017, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025.

The luxury goods segment is expected to experience growth at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Based on channel, the airports segment accounted for more than half share of the market in 2017, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 7.2%.

Based on country, Germany accounted for a prominent market share in 2017, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.8%.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Europe Travel Retail Market.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the key players such as Autogrill S.p.A., daa Plc., Dufry AG, Flemingo International Ltd., Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG, Lagard?re SCA, LVMH Group, RegStaer, TRE?, and WH Smith PLC.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

