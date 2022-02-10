Pilates & Yoga Studios Market By Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Application and Forecast 2021 to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 11.7% During The Forecast Period

According to a new report published by Report Ocean titled,”Pilates & Yoga Studios Market by Activity: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”

The Pilates & yoga studios market size was valued at $87,926 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $215,811 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2018 to 2025. U.S. held nearly two-fifths share of the global market in 2017.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43306

Pilates & yoga studios can be defined as be a single room or a structure with multiple classrooms equipped with props and equipment used for Pilates and yoga. It can also be defined as the buildings or other places where Pilates & yoga classes can be conducted. Pilates is a form of exercise that aims to strengthen muscles while improving body flexibility and postural alignment, while yoga is an entire compendium of exercises designed to stimulate and rejuvenate the body and mind.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The top factors influencing the growth of pilates & yoga studios market include increase in health consciousness, rise in obese population across world, initiatives by government to promote healthy lifestyle, health benefits associated with yoga & Pilates and celebrity endorsement & promotion. The major factor that limits the growth of the Pilates & yoga studios market is the presence of numerous substitutes.

Request Sample Report from here

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43306

Increased awareness regarding health & fitness is expected to significantly drive the growth of the pilates & yoga studios market. Although fitness consciousness is higher in urban areas, the market is expected to witness steady growth in semi-urban areas of the developing economies.

A significant rise in the global obese population supplements the growth of the Pilates & yoga studios market. Inactive lifestyle and dysfunctional diets cause obesity, which results in increased prevalence of cardiovascular and lifestyle diseases. Thus, rise in obese population is expected to fuel the growth of the Pilates & yoga studios market.

The governments of developed countries are constantly in the process of conceptualizing and establishing effective and timely healthcare programs. Developing countries indicate a significantly growing trend of healthcare offerings across all sectors. The allowances related to employee fitness is expected to experience an increase in future. This is anticipated to boost the business of Pilates & yoga studios, as a significant portion of the employee income would be invested in studio membership. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Pilates & yoga studios industry.

Get our Request sample copy of the report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43306

Yoga and Pilates provide both physical and mental benefits to participants. These help improve flexibility, balance & posture, and range of motion. Furthermore, it reduces stress through controlled breathing and mental focus. This results in improved sleep cycle and helps avoid mood swings, depression, and other disorders.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Pilates & Yoga Studios Market.

Celebs such as Robert Downy Jr., Keanu Reeves, Julia Roberts, Demi Moore, Charlize Theron, Kim Kardashian, Madonna, and others have spoken about Yoga and how it has been transforming their health and lifestyle. This is influencing both young and middle-aged people to practice yoga and Pilates owing to the associated benefits.

However, presence of other alternatives such as multi-specialty gym, fitness centers, and therapy classes significantly hampers the pilates & yoga studios market size. Although yoga has become popular among people across the world, the presence of fitness centers, gyms, and other fitness facilities (dance, martial arts) are competing aggressively with the yoga studios.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43306

Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific region is witnessing the highest market growth. Asia-Pacific is studied across China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific. In India, Yoga offers a spiritual and therapeutic experience besides its physical benefits. Cities like Rishikesh also known as the birthplace of Yoga, Goa, and Kerala offer a multitude of Yoga schools and retreats that cater to various styles of Yoga and across various budgets. According to Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS), there are 10,800 yoga schools across China with some educating thousands of yoga practitioners. The number of yoga schools in China is expected to increase with a city’s economic development, as people are concerned about their health.

Key findings of the Pilates & Yoga Studios Market:

In 2017, Asia-Pacific was the highest contributor toward the market, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.

In 2017, the yoga classes segment accounted for nearly half of the global Pilates & yoga studios market share, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2018 to 2025.

The merchandise sales segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the Pilates & yoga studios market forecast period.

In 2017, the U.S. accounted for nearly 50% of the market, and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 11.0%.

In 2017, India accounted for a prominent market share, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGRs of 14.8%.

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43306

Key leading players operating in the Pilates and Yoga Studios industry are Alona Pilates, Authentic Pilates Ltd., Body & Soul yoga club(China), Core Pilates, Fitness Firm Yoga and Pilates Studio, Fitness Unlimited, Flex Studio, M Pilates+Yoga, Pilates Plus LLC., and Studio Pilates & Yoga, LLC.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43306

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=43306

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/