U.S. Sanitary Ware Market Analysis By Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Forecast To 2030

According to a new report published by Report Ocean, titled,”U.S. Sanitary Ware Market by Product Type, Material, Distribution Channel and Location: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”

The U.S. sanitary ware market size was $4,334.0 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $5,687.3 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the toilet sink/water close segment accounted for more than 33% of the market share in terms of value.

Sanitary ware are products installed in bathrooms such as water closets, toilet sinks, cisterns, washbasins etc. Sanitary ware items are generally made up of ceramics. However, sanitary wares are also manufactured using metals, glass, or plastics. The ceramic sanitary wares are cost effective, have excellent resistance to chemical attacks, and can withstand heavy loads as well.

There is a global shift in what people expect from their living spaces, including washrooms to rejuvenate and relax from an increasingly hectic lifestyle. As a result, the concept of a bathroom has evolved from its primitive utility. Now-a-days bathrooms are equipped with sophisticated range of solutions including but not limited to customized faucets, smart shower systems, countertop basins with thin rim thickness, and other easy to maintain, robust, and impact resistant sanitary ware.

Moreover, ceramic sanitary ware are made using bentonite, clay, feldspar, kaolin, and silica sand. U.S. was the major producer of bentonite, accounting for nearly one-third of the combined global production in 2017. Abundant availability of raw material in the region decreases the initial investment cost and aids in market growth. In addition, retail distribution segment have gained significant momentum in the past few years. Emergence of bathroom boutiques and online channels has propelled sales of sanitary ware through retail channels. Furthermore, increase in trend of customization and bathroom concept will result in flourishing of such distribution channels in the U.S. region

The U.S. sanitary ware market analysis is based on product type, material, distribution channel, and location. Based on product type, the market is divided into wash basins, toilet sinks, pedestals, and cisterns. Based on material, it is classified into ceramics, pressed metals, acrylic plastic & Perspex, and others. Based on distribution channel, it is analyzed across retail distribution and wholesale distribution. Based on location, it is bifurcated into commercial and residential.

Key Findings of the U.S. Sanitary Ware Market:

The toilet sinks segment was the highest contributor to the U.S. sanitary ware market in 2017, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%.

There is a continuous increase in the demand for ceramic sanitary ware. The demand is projected to grow at with a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period.

Bathroom boutiques, customization and concept bathrooms are the some of the emerging U.S. sanitary ware market trends.

Whole sale distribution segment accounted for the highest share with 76% of U.S. sanitary ware market share in the U.S. sanitary ware market, in 2017.

Residential segment is projected to exhibit rapid growth in the U.S. sanitary ware market, owing to easing regulations, high foreign direct investment, and establishment of R&D centers in the region. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

In terms of value U.S. accounts for about 17% of the global sanitary ware market.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for U.S. Sanitary Ware Market.

The key players profiled in the report includes Geberit AG, LIXIL Group Corporation, Jaquar Group, HSIL Limited, LAUFEN Bathrooms AG, CERA Sanitaryware Limited, Corona, Kohler Co., TOTO Ltd, Lecico Egypt, Masco Corporation (Delta Faucet Company), Elkay Manufacturing Company, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., Villeroy & Boch, Duravit AG, and USCT Bath.

