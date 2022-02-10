Liquid Detergent Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

According to a new report published by Report Ocean titled,”Liquid Detergent Market, by Nature, Application, Sales Channel, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025,”

The global liquid detergent market was valued at $27,405 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $40,482 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the U.S. liquid detergent market accounted for about one-fourth of the global liquid detergent market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Liquid detergent market growth is driven by rise in per capita income, increase rapid urbanization, improvement in living standard, and changes in consumer lifestyle. Moreover, surge in need for comfort in household chores and increase in penetration of washing machines & dishwashers boost the market growth. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & natural liquid detergents augments the market expansion.

Majority of the developed region, including, but not limited to, the U.S., UK, Australia, and Germany have witnessed decline in sales of powder detergents, owing to the fact that young generation has shifted its preference toward liquid detergents over bar/powder detergent, as they perceive liquid detergent to be more anti-bacterial and hygienic. Over half of the U.S. consumers believed that bar detergents contain harbor germ after use. As a result, leading manufacturers of liquid detergent have scaled up their production capabilities to cater the growing demands.

Convenience for handling of liquid detergent remains one of the key concerns for leading manufacturers. As a result prominent players in the market introduced liquid detergent in variety of packaging formats, including but not limited to sachets, bottles, cans, and others. In parallel, brands, such as HEX, have introduced flexible, upright pouches with a tap for dispensing liquid detergent.

Moreover, P&G introduced Tide Eco-Box, a sealed bag of ultra-compacted liquid detergent inside a cardboard box with a dosing cup and a new no-drip twist tap. Such packaging innovations have gained huge popularity among consumers, which have augmented the demand for liquid detergents, thereby propelling the growth of the market.

Liquid detergents might contain chemicals with negative health effects ranging from skin and throat irritation to carcinogenicity. Presence of phosphates, nonylphenol ethoxylate, 1,4-dioxane, and other toxic chemicals may pose potential threat to human health as well as affect the surrounding environment. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, surfactants in detergents are toxic to aquatic life and might break down into additional toxic byproducts.

Furthermore, liquid detergents are packed in rigid packaging made up of non-recyclable plastics, which pose additional burden on the environment. As a result manufacturers are now transitioning toward sustainable products.

Liquid detergents are expensive as compared to its counter parts powder detergents. High prices of liquid detergent limit the target audience for the manufacturers. Removing existing price difference between liquid and powder detergent remains a key challenge for manufacturers, however, high prices of liquid detergent limit the consumer base.

The global liquid detergent industry is segmented into nature, application, sales channel and end user. Based on nature, the report segments the global liquid detergent market into organic liquid detergents and conventional liquid detergents. The applications covered in the study include laundry and dishwashing. Depending on sales channel, the market is segregated into online sales channels, supermarket & hypermarket, departmental & convenience stores, and independent grocery stores.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Liquid Detergent Market.

By end user, it is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

North America is expected to lead in terms of liquid detergent market share during the forecast period; however, the region is poised to grow at sluggish CAGR during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to register highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to increase in household income, rapid urbanization, rise in middle-class population, easy access to goods through development of retail channels, and rise in penetration of washing machines. These factors plays a vital role during the regional as well as global liquid detergent market forecast.

Key findings of theLiquid Detergent Market:

In terms of value, the organic liquid detergent segment is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the market, registering a significant CAGR of 3.1% in terms of value.

Asia-Pacific is projected to show exponential growth throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR 8.8%, in terms of value.

The hypermarket and supermarket segment is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period however, online sales channel is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period

China accounted for more than one-third of the total Asia-Pacific liquid detergent market size in 2017.

The key players profiled in this report include Procter & Gamble, Church & Dwight, Henkel Company KGaA, Unilever Plc., S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc., Amway Corporation, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc., Colgate-Palmolive, The Clorox Company, and Godrej Consumer Products.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

