Air Humidifier Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.9% During The Forecast Period

The global medical tourism market was valued at $53,768 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $143,461 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.
Organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country is defined as medical tourism. Medical tourists travel abroad for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, cardiovascular treatment, and others.
Market Statistics:
The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.
The report segments the market into treatment type and region. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment, and other treatments.
Based on region, the medical tourism market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Venezuela, Costa Rica, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).
Key Benefits for Medical Tourism Market:
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.
A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.
The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:
The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.
The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.
To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.
Medical Tourism Key Market Segments:
By Treatment Type
Dental Treatment
Cosmetic Treatment
Cardiovascular Treatment
Orthopedic Treatment
Neurological Treatment
Cancer Treatment
Fertility Treatment
Other Treatments
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Venezuela
Costa Rica
UAE
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited
Fortis Healthcare Limited
Asian Heart Institute
KPJ Healthcare Berhad
NTT Medical Center Tokyo
Seoul National University Hospital
UZ Leuven
Wooridul Spine Hospital
Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital
Barbados Fertility Center
Prince Court Medical Centre
Samitivej PCL.
List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Bumrungrad International Hospital
Min-Sheng General Hospital
Raffles Medical Group
Bangkok Hospital Medical Center
What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?
Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.
The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.
The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.
Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?
The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.
It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players
A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and
the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.
The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.
The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.
Research Methodology
Market estimate for 2020
Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type
Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country
Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings
National authorities documents, statistical databases
News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market
Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases
Determination of market penetration by way of country
What is the key information extracted from the report?
Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.
The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.
The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.
The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.
The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.
