Air Humidifier Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 12.9% During The Forecast Period

The global medical tourism market was valued at $53,768 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $143,461 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Organized travel across international borders to avail medical treatment of some form, which may or may not be available in the travelers’ home country is defined as medical tourism. Medical tourists travel abroad for the maintenance, enhancement, or restoration of their health through affordable healthcare facilities & treatments available in other countries, which are comparatively expensive in their own country. Medical tourists travel to receive medical treatments such as dental treatment, neurological treatment, cardiovascular treatment, and others.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The report segments the market into treatment type and region. Based on treatment type, the market is segmented into dental treatment, cosmetic treatment, cardiovascular treatment, orthopedic treatment, neurological treatment, cancer treatment, fertility treatment, and other treatments.

Based on region, the medical tourism market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Taiwan, and, rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Venezuela, Costa Rica, UAE, South Africa, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Benefits for Medical Tourism Market:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of all the geographical regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Medical Tourism Key Market Segments:

By Treatment Type

Dental Treatment

Cosmetic Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopedic Treatment

Neurological Treatment

Cancer Treatment

Fertility Treatment

Other Treatments

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Venezuela

Costa Rica

UAE

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Fortis Healthcare Limited

Asian Heart Institute

KPJ Healthcare Berhad

NTT Medical Center Tokyo

Seoul National University Hospital

UZ Leuven

Wooridul Spine Hospital

Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital

Barbados Fertility Center

Prince Court Medical Centre

Samitivej PCL.

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

Bumrungrad International Hospital

Min-Sheng General Hospital

Raffles Medical Group

Bangkok Hospital Medical Center

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

