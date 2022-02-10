Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast With Trends, Challenges, Drivers, And Top Key Players

The global pet grooming products market size was valued at $3,872 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $5,488 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the U.S. pet grooming products market accounted for nearly 30% of the global market.

Pet grooming refers to well-being and maintenance of health of animals. The basic pet grooming products include shampoos & conditioners for bathing, clippers & scissors for nail clipping & trimming, and combs & brushes for hair cleaning.

Other products include toothpaste to brush the teeth, and massage oils to massage the pets. The pet grooming products market is one of the smallest but established markets, witnessing consistent financial growth over the past decade.

Rise in trend of nuclear families, rapid humanization of pets, and increase in awareness about pet health drive the growth of the global pet grooming products industry. In addition, increase in ownership of pets in developing nations and rise in e-commerce sales are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market players of pet grooming products. However, increase in concerns about allergies associated with pets is anticipated to hamper the market growth.

The report segments the market based on type, distribution channel, and region. The product segment includes shampoos & conditioners, combs & brushes, clippers & scissors, and others. The shampoos & conditioners segment is expected to garner significant share, as they not only help in keeping pets clean but also help prevent skin diseases and hair fall.

The distribution channel segment includes supermarket/hypermarket, retail stores, online platform, and others. The online platform of distribution channel is expected to witness an exponential growth, due to rise in penetration of internet & smartphones and development of the e-commerce industry. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Key players profiled in the report include Ancol Pet Product Limited, Beaphar, Ferplast S.P.A., Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd., PetEdge, Rolf C. Hagen Inc., Rosewood Pet Products, Ryan’s Pet Supplies, The Hartz Mountain Corporation, and Wahl Clipper Corporation.

The other prominent players in the pet grooming products industry include Pet Brands Ltd. (UK), Just For Pets Ltd. (UK), Bob Martin (UK), Petco Animal Supplies, Inc. (U.S.), and Groomers Delight (New Zealand).

Some of the popular online retailers in pet grooming products market are Chewy.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Petco.com.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Pet Grooming Products Market.

Key Benefits for Pet Grooming Products Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global pet grooming products market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists in evaluating the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Pet Grooming Products Key Market Segments:

By Type

Shampoo & Conditioner

Comb & Brush

Clippers & Scissors

Others

By Distribution Channel

Retail Store

Online Platform

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

