Water Heater Market Size Analysis By Growth, Emerging Trends, And Future Opportunities To 2030

The global water heater market was valued at $32,603 million in 2017 and is projected to reach at $48,519 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2018 to 2025.

A water heater is a heating device that uses energy from various external sources and transfers it to heat the water. It is mostly used for purposes such as bathing, cleaning, cooking, and space heating. Water heater comes in various type such as gas-based water heater, instant water heaters, storage water heaters, and solar water heater.

The selection of a proper water heater depends upon several important factors such as the type of building that it is to be installed into availability of fuel types requirements of the householder, storage and distribution temperature, fuel cost and efficiency of the system, installation and maintenance cost, and safety of the user.

Moreover, consumer inclination towards the adoption of energy efficient systems, favorable government subsidies encouraging the use of solar water heaters have boosted the growth of the water heater market. Furthermore, rise in number of hospitals and hotels, and increase in population and improved infrastructure in rural areas is anticipated to fuel the growth of the global water heater market. However, frequent outages and electricity shortage (in developing countries), technical issues, and rising electricity prices and high operating costs of electric water heaters may restrain the market growth.

The report segments the global water heater market based on type, application, and distribution channel. By type, the market is divided into gas, instant, storage, and solar. Based on application, it is classified into commercial, residential, and industrial. By distribution, it is categorized into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others.

The key players of the global water heater industry profiled in the report include A. O. Smith Corporation, Ariston Thermo SPA, Bajaj Electricals Limited, Bradford White Corporation, Haier Electronics Group Co., Ltd, Noritz Corp, Rheem Manufacturing Company, Rinnai Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Venus Home Appliances (P) Ltd.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Water Heater Market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Water Heater Key Market Segments:

By Type

Gas

Instant

Storage

Solar

By Application

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Distribution channel

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others (Wholesalers, distributors)

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

