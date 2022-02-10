Womens Activewear Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

The global women’s activewear market was valued at $119,078 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $216,868 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2018 to 2025. Activewear is a utility clothing for athletes engaged in sports and fitness activities, which helps to enhance the performance of athletes, owing to various advantages such as enhanced grip, wicking function, and bi-stretchable characteristics.

Extensive and unique advantages offered by activewear such as breathability, quick drying, static resistance, thermal resistance, and chemical resistance majorly drive the growth of the global activewear market. In addition, rise in health consciousness among consumers and increase in sports & fitness enthusiasm among customers boost the demand for activewear.

Request Sample Report from here

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR359

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in participation of consumers in sports activities fuel the sales of activewear, which positively impacts the market growth. For instance, increase in participation of female consumers in walking for fitness activities has led to surge in sales of running/jogging shoes and activewear shorts & t-shirts. Moreover, holistic approach of consumers toward athleisure wear positively impacts the overall growth of the market.

Furthermore, increase in fitness and sports consciousness among young generation and upsurge in disposable income are some of the notable factors that support the market growth. However, volatile cost of raw materials and high cost of designing result in excessive cost of the final product, thereby declining sales of activewear among price-sensitive consumers. Similarly, availability of counterfeit brands causes inconvenience & safety issues for consumers, which adversely impact the market growth.

Get our Request sample copy of the report:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR359

On the contrary, growth in number of promotional activities is anticipated to create product & brand awareness, which accelerates the market growth. In addition, initiatives by various organizations such as rise in number of activewear-related campaigns and programs are presumed to expand the consumer base. Moreover, development of green textile and its use in formulation of activewear is expected to attract green consumers, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market expansion.

The report segments the global women’s activewear industry based on product, fabric, distribution channel, price range, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into top, bottom, outerwear, innerwear & swimwear, and others.

By fabric, it is classified into polyester, nylon, neoprene, polypropylene, spandex, cotton, and others (rayon and modal). Depending on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. According to price range, it is classified into below $20, $20?$40, $40?$60, and $60 & above. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Get Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR359

The major players operating in the women’s activewear market include Hanesbrands Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, Columbia Sportswear Company, NIKE, Inc., V.F. Corporation, PUMA SE, Under Armour, Inc., and Gap, Inc.

Key Benefits for Women’s Activewear Market:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global women’s activewear market.

The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that assists in evaluating the prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Womens Activewear Market.

Women’s Activewear Key Market Segments:

By Product

Top

Bottom

Sweatpants

Shorts

Skirts & Skorts

Yoga Pants & Leggings

Outerwear

Jackets

Hoodies & Sweatshirts

Innerwear & Swimwear

Others

By Fabric

Polyester

Nylon

Neoprene

Polypropylene

Spandex

Cotton

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Price Range

Below $20

$20?$40

$40?$60

$60 & Above

Access Complete Report Here:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR359

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Get 20% Off On Various License Types When Buy Now At:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR359

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR359

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/