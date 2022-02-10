Travel Retail Market Top Companies, Business Growth, Investment Opportunities, Share, And Forecast To 2030

The global Travel retail market size is expected to reach $153.7 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

Rise in disposable income improves consumers’ lifestyle and shifts their preference toward apparels, luxury goods, premium fragrances, cosmetics, and other products. Moreover, developments in emerging economies such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is projected to supplement the growth of the global travel retail market. However, unorganized local market and stringent government regulations in airport retailing hamper the market growth.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Travel Retail Market.

The global travel retail market is segmented based on product, channel, and region. The product segment includes perfumes & cosmetics, wine & spirits, tobacco, electronics, luxury goods, food & confectionery, and catering & others. In 2017, beauty products, namely, perfumes & cosmetics segment accounted for the maximum revenue with more than 31% market share. Based on channel, the global travel retail market is classified into airports; cruise liners; railway stations; and border, downtown, & hotel shops. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on product type, the luxury goods segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the travel retail market. The purchase of these goods is totally dependent on the economic stability of any region, as the goods are majorly procured by the upper economic classes.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global market during the analysis period, due to the presence of a large number of retail companies in China, India, Thailand, and others. In addition, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increase in the number of high net worth individuals and growth of the tourism industry.

Key Benefits for Travel Retail Market :

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global travel retail market to identify the potential investment pockets.

It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the potential of the travel retail market and enable stakeholders to gain a stronger market foothold.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated.

Quantitative analysis of the travel retail industry from 2017 to 2025 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

Travel Retail Key Market Segments :

By Product Type

Perfumes & Cosmetics

Wine & Spirit

Electronics

Luxury Goods

Food, Confectionery, & Catering

Tobacco

Others

By Channel

Airport

Cruise Liner

Railway Station

Border, Downtown, & Hotel Shop

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

The Other Players in the Market Include the Following:

Regstaer Duty Free

Baltona Duty Free

Le Bridge Duty Free

Autogrill

Dubai Duty Free

James Richardson Corporation

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report Are:

DFS Group

Dufry

LS Travel Retail

Lotte Duty Free

King Power International Group

The Shilla Duty Free

Gebr. Heinemann

China Duty Free Group (CDFG)

Aer Rianta International (ARI)

The Naunace Group

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

