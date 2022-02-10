Electric Bikes Market Segmented Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2021 – 2030

The global electric bikes market size was valued at $16.34 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $23.83 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Electric bikes are bicycles with an integrated electric motor drive mechanism and battery, which produces power for causing or assisting propulsion. Various kinds of globally available e-bikes range from electric bikes with a small motor to assist the pedal-power of the rider to more powerful e-bikes that produce power to completely drive the bike using throttle.:

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Electric bikes are a flexible, versatile, eco-friendly, and trendy mode of transport. Consumers look up to them as an ideal substitute for scooters, smart cars, and public transport. Consumers are benefited because they better tackle traffic congestion owing to the smaller size of e-bikes, attain higher speeds with lesser effort, and gain from the advantages of peddling. These factors have led to growing popularity of electric bikes across the globe.

Leveraging the throttle on demand drive mode, users reach the destination effortlessly. Electric scooters and motorcycles have been competing with conventional scooters and motorcycles running on fossil fuels. The advantages offered by electric scooters and motorcycles are lower operating costs and eco-friendly nature.

The different types of drive mechanisms of e-bikes are hub motor, mid drive, and others. The hub motor is the most common drive mechanism in which either of the wheel is replaced with one having a hub motor connected by a wire to a battery or motor controller. Majority of e-bike companies use batteries, such as Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and others. The lead acid battery is the leading type used in electric bikes, owing to its low cost and ease of recycling. However, popularity of Li-ion batteries has been growing at the highest rate because of their higher capacity with lesser size and weight.

The global electric bikes market growth is driven by government support and stern rules in favor of electric bikes coupled with growing consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly and efficient solution for commute and increasing fuel costs. Moreover, rising interest in cycling as a fitness and recreational activity further augments the growth of the market. However, high costs of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities in China are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

The global electric bikes industry is segmented on the basis of product type, drive mechanism, battery type, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle. By drive mechanism, the market is segmented into hub motor, mid drive, and others. Battery-wise, the market is classified into Lead-acid, Lithium-ion (Li-ion), Nickel-metal hydride (NiMh), and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the global electric bikes market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They have been also focusing on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market. Some of the key players in the market include Trek Bicycle Corporation, Accell Group, Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd, Derby Cycle, Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Jiangsu xinri e-vehicle Co., Ltd.

Other key players operating in the market include Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe), Bionx International Corporation, Prodecotech, LLC, and Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Electric Bikes Market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

The research found on the market used to be carried out in 5 phases which encompass Secondary research, Primary research, issue count number, professional advice, great test, and remaining review.

The market statistics were once analyzed and forecasted the usage of market statistical and coherent models. Also, market shares and key traits had been taken into consideration whilst making the report. Apart from this, different statistics fashions consist of Vendor Positioning grids, Market TimeLine Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning grids, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top Bottom Analysis, and Vendor Share Analysis.

To be aware of extra information about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and different elements of the lookup study, kindly get in contact with our income team.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By product type

Pedelecs

Throttle on demand

Scooter & motorcycle

By drive mechanism

Hub motor

Mid drive

Others

By battery type

Lead acid

Lithium ion

Nickel-metal hydride (NiMH)

Others

By region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Netherlands

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

