Professional Hair Care Market Global Industry Insights, Trends, Size, Share, Outlook, And Opportunity Analysis, 2021-2030

The global professional hair care market was valued at $18,072 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $23,601 million by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

The professional hair care market includes the premium and salon based products that are organic and paraben-free and ensure damage-free hair with a healthy scalp.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The growth of the global professional hair care market is significantly driven by fluctuation in hair style trends, rapid increase in disposable income, population growth, and rise in air pollution across the world. Moreover, increase in usae of professional hair care products in developed regions and growth in adoption of organic ingredients are expected to create a lot of opportunities for the hair coloring products, and shampoo manufacturers to create a mass customer base. However, the high cost of such premium and professional products, and involvement of hazardous chemicals to soften hair hampers the global professional hair care market.

The global professional hair care market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and geography. Based on product type, the market is classified into hair coloring, shampoo, styling agent, and straightening and perming product. By distribution channel, the professional hair care market is classified into hypermarket, salon, specialty store, e-commerce, pharmacy, and others. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific professional hair care market size is highly fragmented. Professional hair care products consumption in this region is on the rise, owing to the increase in working women & young urban consumers.

The prominent players operating in the global professional hair care market have strategically focused on product launch as their key strategy to gain a significant share in the market. The key players profiled in the report include L’Oreal Group, Henkel AG & Co., Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Corporation, Kao Corporation, Aveda Corporation (Estee Lauder), Avon Products Inc., Revlon Inc., Olaplex, and Pai Shau.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Professional Hair Care Market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product Type

>Hair Coloring

>Shampoo

>Styling Agent

>Straightening and Perming Product

By Distribution Channel

>Hypermarket

>Salon

>E-commerce

>Pharmacy

>Specialty Store

>Others

By Region

>North America ?U.S.

?Canada

?Mexico

>Europe ?Germany

?France

?UK

?Rest of Europe

>Asia-Pacific ?China

?India

?Japan

?South Korea

?Rest of Asia-Pacific

>LAMEA ?Brazil

?UAE

?Saudi Arabia

?Turkey

?South Africa

?Rest of LAMEA

