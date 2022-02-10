Airless Packaging Market Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook – Global Forecast to 2030

The global airless packaging market size was $4,046.0 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $5,938.0 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.9%. Airless packaging systems offer precise dosage, high evacuation rate, low wastage & contamination of the content, improved product shelf life, restricts backflow of air due to the presence of pump dispensing system.

Factors such as increase in cosmetics products, rise in sales of homecare products, growth in demand for high end products, and surge in demand for high quality products propel the demand for airless packaging products. Moreover, the low wastage & less contamination attributes of airless packaging have stimulated the growth of global airless packaging market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

In addition, government regulations for reducing pollutants and increased awareness about natural & organic products have supplemented the expansion of the airless packaging market. However, high cost of manufacturing these products is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the industry.

Growing demand for innovative & new design options and increasing inclination towards green products offer promising opportunities for players in the airless packaging industry. Moreover, increase in demand for Halal certification products provides lucrative business opportunity to the players.

The global airless packaging market is segmented based on packaging type, material type, end user, and geography. Based on packaging type, the market is categorized into bags & pouches, bottles & jars, tubes, and others. The bottles & jars segment would dominate the global market throughout the study period owing to its widespread usage, and handy & tamper proof attributes. Based on material type, the market is categorized into plastics, glass, and others. The plastic segment accounts for the maximum market share due to its light weight, easy availability, low cost, and ability to be molded in various shapes & sizes. The end-user segment includes personal care, healthcare, homecare, and food & beverages.

The global airless packaging market is analyzed across geographical regions namely North America (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, & Others), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, & others) and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, & Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, and is projected to grow at the fastest rate, followed by LAMEA. The key players profiled in this report are ABC Packaging Ltd., Albea, AptarGroup, Inc., Fusion Packaging, HCP Packaging, Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd., Lumson SPA, Quadpack Industries, Raepak Ltd., and Silgan Dispensing Systems.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global airless packaging market and current trends and estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the airless packaging market size are included in the study.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Airless Packaging Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Packaging Type

Bags and Pouches

Bottles and Jars

Tubes

Others

By Material Type

Plastic

Glass

Others

By End User

Personal care

Healthcare

Homecare

Food & Beverage

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

ABC Packaging Ltd.

Albea

AptarGroup, Inc.

Fusion Packaging

HCP Packaging

Libo Cosmetics Company, Ltd.

Lumson SPA

Quadpack Industries

Raepak Ltd.

Silgan Dispensing Systems

