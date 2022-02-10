Western Wear Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional outlook, Growth, Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecast 2021 to 2030

The global western wear market size was $71,132 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $99,423 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Western wear is a category of clothing that defines its unique style by referring to the clothes worn in the 19th century Wild West.

Western wear market can be broadly split into two categories, business wear or office wear, which includes formal shirts, trousers, suits, skirts, t-shirts, and dresses; and event-specific wear, which includes clothing worn at events such as weddings, proms, award ceremonies, and others. Latest trends, advent of e-commerce, increase in disposable income, rise in fashion consciousness among youth, shift in consumer preferences, and improved lifestyle have a positive impact on the market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Previously, the western wear market was restricted to the metros. However, it is witnessing growth in the remote locations such as villages and mini-metros, providing potential opportunities for market expansion in the upcoming years.

Constant innovations and exposure to international fashion trends through social media websites such as Instagram, Tumblr, Pinterest, and Facebook are the major factors that fuel the growth of the global western wear market. In addition, rise in brand awareness, surge in demand for comfortable wear & better design at affordable prices, and increase in female working population with high disposable income act as the key drivers of the market.

However, inability of the existing players to meet the consumer demands, due to ever-changing fashion trends hampers the market growth. Unavailability of raw material required to produce the fabric further and high cost of branded clothes restrain the growth of this market. Conversely, changing consumer preferences and increase in fashion consciousness among consumers are expected to provide ample opportunities for growth of this market. The evolution of fusion wear, which combines the attributes of ethnic wear with western wear, is also emerging as an additional opportunity for global western wear market.

The report segments the global western market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end user, and geography. According to type, it is bifurcated into casual and formal wear. Depending on distribution channel, it is fragmented into online platforms, specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and brand outlets. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into men, women, and kids. Geographically, it is analyzed into North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, and UAE).

The key players operating in western wear market are Benetton Group S.r.l., Dolce & Gabanna, Prada S.p.A, American Apparel Inc., Levi Strauss & Co, and Diesel S.p.A., Perry Ellis International Inc., Nautica Apparel, Inc., Burberry Group Plc., The Gap Inc., and PVH Corp.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023, which assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped based on the revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning of the industry has been provided to provide a clear understanding of their competitive strengths.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis is used to illustrate the potential of suppliers and buyers in the global western wear industry.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the western wear market is provided.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Western Wear Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Casual

Formal

By Distribution Channel

Online Platforms

Specialty Stores

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Brand Outlets

By End User

Men

Women

Kids

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

Research Methodology

Market estimate for 2020

Average promoting charge (ASP) per place for particular product type

Filtrations and assortment of gathered data, to estimate the base yr (2021) market measurement for the country

Gathering facts from organization websites, annual reports, white papers, monetary reports, broking reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings

National authorities documents, statistical databases

News articles, press releases, and webcasts unique to businesses working in the market

Country smart evaluation via interior and exterior proprietary databases, and applicable patent and regulatory databases

Determination of market penetration by way of country

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

