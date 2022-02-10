Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market: Revenue Growth, Key Players, Qualitative Analysis, Quantitative Analysis, Forecast up to 2030

The global fitness and recreational sports centers market size was $83,680 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,116 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to the growth in per capita disposable income. Fitness and recreational sports center consists of facilities, which offer fitness equipment, exercise classes, swimming pools, playgrounds, and fitness instruction services.

Rise in marketing campaigns intended to fight obesity and increase in consumer trends toward improved health lead to the increase in popularity of fitness and recreational sports center. According to the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in 2014, the number of fitness club memberships in the U.S. increased to 54.1 million from 51.4 million in 2011, which fueled the growth of the market.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Increase in awareness about the role of exercise in fighting obesity and other related problems has led to rise in popularity of recreational sports center such as aerobics, swimming, and gym. Moreover, improved lifestyle and rise in disposable income of individuals accelerate the growth of the market. Surge in popularity of yoga in the western world, which includes the U.S. and European countries, further supplements the market growth. In addition, increase in adoption of professions in sports and entertainment industry, which requires extreme fitness, is anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the market players. However, high cost of membership of fitness and recreational sports center hamper the market growth.

The global fitness and recreational sports centers market is segmented based on type, age group, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into gymnasiums, yoga centers, aerobic dance, handball sports, racquet sports, skating, swimming, and others. By age group, it is classified into 35 & younger, 35-54, and 55 & older. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players in the global fitness and recreational sports centers industry have strategically focused on expansion as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are:

24 Hour Fitness

Equinox

Gold’s Gym

Planet Fitness

Life Time Fitness

Town Sports International

Fitness First and Virgin Active

Konami Sports Club

McFit

CrossFit Inc.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Gymnasiums

Yoga

Aerobic dance

Handball sports

Racquet sports

Skating

Swimming

Others

By Age Group

Aged 35 & Younger

Aged 35-54

Aged 55 & Older

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Africa

Argentina

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

