Adventure Tourism Market Strategic Acquisitions and Collaborations among Industry Players to Spur Growth, Trend, Size, Share, Revenue, Drivers, Value and Volume Analysis 2030 | Progressing at a CAGR of 17.4% During The Forecast Period

The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.

Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person’s regular environment. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD.

The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Conversely, increase in social media trend has created lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. By activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. By type of travelers, the market has been segmented into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Based on geography, the global adventure tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the adventure tourism market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Adventure Tourism Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Hard

Soft

Others

By Activity

Land Based Activity

Water Based Activity

Air Based Activity

By Type of Travelers

Solo

Friends/Group

Couple

Family

By Age Group

Below 30 Years

30 to 41 Years

42 to 49 Years

50 Years & Above

By Sales Channel

Travel Agent

Direct

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Switzerland

Norway

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY PLAYERS:

Austin Adventures, Inc.

G Adventures Inc.

Mountain Travel Sobek

TUI Ag.

ROW Adventures

REI Adventures

InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc.

Intrepid Group Limited

Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc

Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

