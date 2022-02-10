Connected Gym Equipment Market Report 2021-2030 Global Industry Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, Covid-19 Impact on Revenue Share and Key Strategies with Regional Analysis | Progressing at a CAGR of 31.1% During The Forecast Period

The global connected gym equipment market size is expected to reach $1,048 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 31.1% during the forecast period.

Gym equipment connected to a software or application that records the workout of an individual and displays the data is called connected gym equipment. Connected gym equipment are set automatically, following an initial adjustment, to prevent incorrect and potentially harmful seating positions.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Exercise station has a touch-operation screen, which displays the optimal sequence of movements. The equipment is connected to the internet and automatically transmits all training data to the trainers app. Thus, it helps to keep a track of workout goals, create personalized exercise plans, and record health history.

According to International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in 2014, the number of fitness club memberships in the U.S. increased to 54.1 million, from 51.4 million in 2011. Rise in fitness consciousness and increase in level of health awareness is expected to significantly drive the connected gym equipment market. Improved lifestyle, coupled with rise in disposable income of individuals accelerates the market growth. However, high cost of connected gym equipment majorly restricts the market. Growth in fitness industry in Asia-Pacific is expected to open new avenues for the market players.

The global connected gym equipment market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, and geography. The type segment includes cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and other equipment. In 2016, Treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bike, rowing machine and others have witnessed the maximum revenue generation in 2016.

The growth in number of obese population has resulted into huge demand of connected cardiovascular equipment at both residential and commercial spaces. Thus, cardiovascular training equipment generated the maximum revenue. Based on end user, the global connected gym equipment market is classified into residential, gym/health clubs, and commercial users. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report includes comprehensive analysis of the key players in the connected gym equipment market such as eGym, Les Mills International, Life fitness, Precor, Technogym, Draper Inc., IncludeFitness Inc., Paradigm Health & Wellness Inc., Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd., and Nautilus Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global connected gym equipment market to identify the potential investment pockets.

It outlines the current trends and future scenarios to determine the connected gym equipment market potential and gain stronger market foothold.

Key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated.

Quantitative analysis of the connected gym equipment industry from 2016 to 2023 is highlighted to recognize the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model illustrates the threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and strength of the buyers & suppliers.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Connected Gym Equipment Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Cardiovascular training equipment

Strength training equipment

Other equipment

By End User

Residential

Gym/health clubs

Commercial users

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Italy

France

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Key Market Players

eGym

Les Mills International

Life fitness

Precor

Technogym

Draper Inc.

IncludeFitness Inc.

Paradigm Health & Wellness Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd.

Nautilus Inc.

THE OTHER PLAYERS IN THE MARKET INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Viva Fitness

Aerofit

NordicTrack

Sole Fitness

Cybex International, Inc.

Woodway USA

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

