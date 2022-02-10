Travel Bag Market Analysis including Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2021 to 2030

The global travel bag market was valued at $15,045 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $24,027 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.1%. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector (including medical tourism) fosters the demand for various types of travel bags. The robust movement of business travelers, further fuels the requirement of travel bags especially backpacks and trolleys.

Rise in travel and tourism has intensified the demand for travel bags. Besides, increase in urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and demand for innovative products such as polycarbonated luggage is further expected to impel the global travel bags market between 2017 and 2023.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

Increase in purchasing power of middle class households especially in the developing regions is anticipated to create more demand for premium and fashionable travel bags in the region. The advancement in technology such as development of smart luggage with GPS system tracker is also projected to expand the growth of overall market during the forecast period (2017-2023).

Based on material, the global travel bags market is bifurcated into hard side and soft side. The market is also divided by luggage type into duffle, trolley, and backpacks. The market is further sub-divided by different price range, which includes premium, medium range, and low range and by distribution channel into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, factory outlets, online stores, and others. Based on region, the market is categorized across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY PLAYERS:

DELSEY SA.

VIP INDUSTRIES

TGHI, INC.

SAMSONITE

ACE CO. LTD.

U.S. LUGGAGE COMPANY

JIAXING BIANCA LUGGAGE INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.

TRAVELPRO PRODUCTS, INC.

RIMOWA GMBH

KERING SA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the travel bags market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Travel Bag Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Material Type

Hard-Side

Soft-Side

By Luggage Type

Duffle

Trolley

Backpacks

By Price Range

Premium

Medium Range

Low Range

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Factory Outlets

Online Stores

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

OTHER KEY PLAYERS*

Michael Kors Holdings Limited.

Lvmh Mo?t Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Grupo Piagui

Fenix Outdoor AB.

Herschel Supply Co.

V.F. Corporation

