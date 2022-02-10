Color Cosmetics Market Report 2021-2030 Global Industry Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Insights, Covid-19 Impact on Revenue Share and Key Strategies with Regional Analysis

In 2016, the global color cosmetics market was valued at $5,875 million and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2017-2023 to reach value of $9,555 million by 2023.

Personal beauty care products that improve the physical appearance of an individual are known as color cosmetics products. Various colorants and ingredients are used in cosmetics such as facial make up, lip care, eye make-up, and nail care. These color cosmetics include products such as nail paints, powders, eyeliners, foundations, lipsticks, bronzers, and others.

Market Statistics:

The file offers market sizing and forecast throughout 5 primary currencies – USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps corporation leaders make higher choices when foreign money change records are available with ease. In this report, the years 2020 and 2021 are regarded as historic years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2030 are viewed as the forecast period.

The global color cosmetics market is driven by increased preference for color cosmetics products in the beauty industry. In addition, increase in disposable income in the emerging economies and rise in the financial independence of working women drive the market growth. However, stringent government norms restrict the market growth. Conversely, the color cosmetics market provides several growth opportunities due to surge in demand for organic color cosmetics products. The color cosmetics market faces a key challenge of maintain the quality of mass color cosmetics products.

The global color cosmetics market is segmented based on target, application, and geography. Based on target, it is classified into prestige products and mass products. Based on application, it is categorized facial make up, lip products, eye make up, and nail products. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include

Unilever N.V.

L’Oreal Group

Avon Products, Inc.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Kryolan Professional Make-Up

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Chantecaille Beaute Inc.

Coty Inc.

Ciate London

Revlon Inc.

A release on June 8th, 2021, by the Bureau and Economic Analysis and U.S. The Census Bureau reports the recovery of the U.S. market. The report also described the recovery of U.S. International Trade in July 2021.In April 2021, exports in the country reached $300 billion, an increase of $13.4 billion. In April 2021, imports amounted to $294.5 billion, increasing by $17.4 billion. COVID19 is still a significant issue for economies around the globe, as evidenced by the year-over-year decline in exports in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021 and the increase in imports over that same period of time. The market is clearly trying to recover. Despite this, it means there will be a direct impact on the Healthcare/ICT/Chemical industries, resulting in a large market for Color Cosmetics Market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Target Market

Prestige Products

Mass Products

By Application

Facial Make Up

Lip Products

Eye Make Up

Nail Products

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Egypt

Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

LVMH Mo?t Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Procter & Gamble Co.

Natura Cosmeticos S.A.

AmorePacific Corporation

The Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Co., KGaA

Mary Kay Inc.

L Brands Inc.

KOSe Corporation

What aspects regarding the regional analysis Market are included in this report?

Geographical regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa region.

The report consists of detailed region-wise analysis of current and future market trends, providing information on product usage and consumption.

The growth rate of the market in every region, including their countries over the forecast period is included in the market report.

Based on what factors are the key market players assessed in this report?

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in the Market including Key Players

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and

the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

