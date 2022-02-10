Underfloor Heating Market Size, Share, 2021 Global Industry Growth, Trends, Emerging Factors, Demands, Key Players, Emerging Technologies and Potential of Industry Till 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Underfloor Heating Market. The Underfloor Heating Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Underfloor Heating Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Underfloor Heating Market both globally and regionally.

The global underfloor heating market size was US$ 5.1 billion in 2021. The global underfloor heating market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of COVID-19 has affected the global underfloor heating market significantly. The demand to shut down business operations and lockdown implementation by various governments hampered the market growth. Furthermore, labor shortages and delays in projects were the other factors challenging the construction & infrastructure development. Thus, the global underfloor heating market witnessed significant loss during the pandemic period.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising infrastructural development is the primary factor driving the growth of the global underfloor heating market. The hydronic underfloor heating market is witnessing growing demand from consumers for efficient & improved space heating services. In addition, the growing number of green building projects and favorable government initiatives are forecast to boost the market growth during the study period.

The rising commercial & residential sector will boost the growth of the global underfloor heating market. In addition, rising industrialization in emerging countries is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market players during the study period.

The benefits of underfloor heating, such as less expensive bills, comfort, adequate heat, and the circulation of clean air, are all forecast to accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.

The growing number of research and development activities in order to develop advanced products will benefit the vendors and the overall market. In June 2019, Firebird introduced an advanced Envirofloor underfloor heating range. Moreover, reducing system costs and the introduction of ready-to-use heating mats will accelerate the market growth in the coming years.

The slow response of underfloor heating may act as a significant obstacle in the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The global underfloor heating market will witness significant growth in Europe. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising awareness about environmental and energy-efficiency alarms. In addition, the region’s weather conditions are forecast to play a considerable role in driving the growth of the market. Moreover, favorable government initiatives will also propel market growth. The U.K. government is actively focusing on controlling the effects of climate change. Thus, all of these factors will positively impact the adoption of the underfloor heating market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global underfloor heating market segmentation focuses on Offering, Application, Type, and Region.

By Offering

Hardware

Services

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Type

Hydronic Underfloor Heating

Electric Underfloor Heating

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Honeywell

nVent Electric

Warmup

Rehau

Emerson

Robert Bosch

Danfoss

Pentair

Mitsubishi Electric

Siemens

Schneider Electric

Myson

Thermosoft International

Flexel International

Other Prominent Players

