Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market Share: Global Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market. The Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market both globally and regionally.
The global organic personal care ingredients market size was US$ 8.5 billion in 2021. The global organic personal care ingredients market is forecast to grow to US$ 13.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Organic personal care ingredients are being used to manufacture organic and natural personal care products. The growing awareness about the benefits of organic over synthetic ingredients is driving the global organic personal care ingredients market. Moreover, the fact that these materials are obtained from natural resources, such as aloe vera, soybean, oils, etc., is driving the market growth.
Increasing R&D investments and the presence of cost-effective manufacturing technologies will fuel the market growth in the coming years.
The rising use of these ingredients in the manufacturing of cosmetic products will boost the growth of the global organic personal care ingredients market. Furthermore, shelf life is one of the most important factors determining the future of the industry. The organic tagged products have a shelf life of around six months to two years from the date of manufacturing, depending upon the product. Thus, the low shelf life of the products may hamper the market growth.
Growing urbanization and rising awareness about the benefits of essential oils and other cosmetic products will surge the market growth in the coming years.
The growing companies’ strategies of merger and acquisition and the introduction of customer-specific products will benefit the product manufacturers in the coming years. In addition, the rising prevalence of skin and hair diseases is forecast to accelerate the market growth during the study period.
Regional Analysis
The organic personal care ingredients market will grow rapidly in the Asia-Pacific due to the contribution of emerging economies, such as Japan, China, and India. In addition, the growing population in these countries will significantly contribute to the market growth. Furthermore, growing awareness about the benefits of organic personal care ingredients over the ill effects of synthetic products will lead to regional market growth.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
During the COVID-19 pandemic, salons and other places were closed. As a result of this, the demand for home care products increased significantly. Moreover, the e-commerce segment has witnessed favorable growth during the study period, which also fueled the growth of the global organic personal care ingredients market. On the contrary, the market witnessed significant obstacles due to supply chain disruptions and low consumer demand.
Market Segmentation
The global organic personal care ingredients market segmentation focuses on Type, Product, Application, and Region.
Type Outlook
Organic
Natural
Product Outlook
Natural Surfactants
Emollients
Active Ingredients
Sugar Polymers
Natural Preservatives
Others
Application Outlook
Skin Care
Hair Care
Oral Care
Cosmetics
Others
Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Clariant
Croda International Plc.
Dow Inc.
Evonik Industries
J.M. Huber Corporation
Kcc Corporation
Solvay S.A.
Other Prominent Players
