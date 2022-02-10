Thermal Energy Storage Market Share, Size Global Industry Key Tactics, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Thermal Energy Storage Market. The Thermal Energy Storage Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Thermal Energy Storage Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Thermal Energy Storage Market both globally and regionally.
The global thermal energy storage market size was US$3.7 billion in 2021. The global thermal energy storage market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Thermal energy storage (TES) is among the most efficient and eco-friendly energy-saving solutions. This process is used to transfer energy without involving chemical conversion.
Factors Influencing the Market
The increasing demand for the decarbonization of the energy segment is driving the growth of the global thermal energy storage market. In addition, rising government initiatives to decrease carbon emissions in order the control climate change will benefit the global thermal energy storage market.
The beneficial factors of thermal energy storage in CSP plants, such as improved reliability, better efficiency, and low investment costs, will propel the growth of the global thermal energy storage market during the forecast period.
Thermal energy storage offers benefits, such as overcoming the intermittency of the solar resource. In addition, it also reduces the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) through using power for extended periods. As a result of all these factors, the global thermal energy storage market will grow significantly.
Increasing demand for renewable energy sources and continuous power supply is forecast to benefit the global thermal energy storage market. Furthermore, high demand for thermal energy storage in ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) will boost the market growth.
The shortage of skilled laborers may hamper the growth of the global thermal energy storage market.
Regional Analysis
North America will hold the highest share in the global thermal energy storage market during the study period. The region is witnessing high demand for thermal energy. In addition, growing awareness about the benefits of renewable energy over non-renewable is forecast to fuel the growth of the market.
In addition, the present energy storage technologies connected with United States’ grid are thermal storage, pumped-storage hydropower (PSH), batteries, compressed air energy storage (CAES), and flywheels. Thermal storage holds the highest share in the United States energy storage capacity. Furthermore, the growing population and urbanization will increase the demand for power generation. Thus, the regional market for thermal energy storage will witness favorable growth opportunities.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
Due to the disruptions created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the global thermal energy storage market witnessed several challenges. Due to the pandemic, the focus of governments shifted towards the healthcare segment. Moreover, lockdown restrictions also hampered the manufacturing activities, thereby negatively impacting the overall thermal energy storage market.
Market Segmentation
The global thermal energy storage market segmentation focuses on Application, Type, Technology, and Region.
By Application
Residential
Commercial & Industrial
Utility
By Type
Water
Molten Salt
Phase Change Material
By Technology
Sensible Heat Storage
Latent Heat Storage
Thermochemical Storage
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
Abengoa Solar
Burns & McDonnell
SolarReserve
BrightSource Energy
Calmac, MAN Energy Solutions
Baltimore Air Coil Technology
Cristopia Energy
Cryogel
Caldwell Energy
Dunham Bush
Goss Engineering
Steffes Corporation
DN Tanks
Other Prominent Players
