Cellulose Sponge Market 2021 | Global Industry Analysis by Future Scope, Revenue Growth Development, Leading Countries Analysis, Regional Analysis with Top Countries Forecast to 2030

The global cellulose sponge market size was US$ 1.68 billion in 2021. The global cellulose sponge market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.8 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Wood pulp is used to make cellulose sponges. Cellulose sponges consist of tiny holes that absorb moisture. These sponges are extremely absorbent and can hold abundant liquid. The moisture inside the sealed container is used with soap. In addition, the cellulose sponges are made up of cellulose which can is entirely biodegradable.
Factors Influencing the Market
The cost-efficiency of cellulose sponges is the primary factor driving the market. In addition, cellulose sponges are long-lasting, soft, and adaptable, which makes them a better choice than other products. Furthermore, they are available in a wide range of sizes, shapes, colors, and types, which boosts their demand.
The wide applications of cellulose sponge in-home applications are driving the market growth. Cellulose sponges are generally used in the chemical industry to absorb chemicals, water, and other fluid. In addition, they are being used for tile cleaning, glass cleaning, bathroom cleaning, and kitchen cleaning. All of these applications will contribute to market growth during the forecast period.
The cellulose sponges are biodegradable. Thus, the growing awareness about the product will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.
The growing adoption of makeup and face treatments is forecast to benefit the market. The cellulose sponges are being used for makeup removal. In addition, they are used for face and body treatments, which are forecast to benefit the cellulose sponge industry during the forecast period.
Cellulose sponges are more likely to absorb microorganisms, which can negatively impact the growth of the global cellulose sponge market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The demand for cellulose sponges from households increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the chemical industry witnessed significant obstacles during the initial phase, which impacted the growth of the cellulose sponge market. In addition, travel restrictions imposed by governments also impacted the market. Manufacturing activities had to stop entirely in order to curb the virus spread. All of these factors significantly hampered the growth of the global cellulose sponge market during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global cellulose sponge market. The growth of the region is attributed to the growing industrial sector, majorly in the United States and Canada. In addition, the growing awareness about the use of environment-friendly products is driving the growth of the regional cellulose sponge market.
Competitors in the Market
SRPCO
Toray Fine Chemicals
Corazzi
Spongezz
Marian Inc
Acme Chamois and Sponge
Woodbridge Technical Products
Bruske
Fiamma
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global cellulose sponge market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
By Type
Synthetic
Natural
By Application
Cleaning products
Packaging
Chemical industry
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Cellulose Sponge Market report are:
How does a global company acquire markets?
What are its core strategies and policies?
What factors will influence the Cellulose Sponge Market over the forecast period?
What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Cellulose Sponge Market?
What are the leading competitors in the global market?
Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
