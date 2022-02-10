Alcohol Ingredients Market Report Size, Trends Analysis 2021, CAGR Value, Top Key Players with, Competitive Landscape, Growth Rate, Recent Development, Revenues and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Alcohol Ingredients Market. The Alcohol Ingredients Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Alcohol Ingredients Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Alcohol Ingredients Market both globally and regionally.
The global alcohol ingredients market size was US$ 1.9 billion in 2021. The global alcohol ingredient market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market
Rising consumption of alcohol is the primary factor driving the growth of the alcohol ingredient market. The consumption of alcoholic beverages is increasing globally. In addition, the manufacturing of classic alcoholic drinks is forecast to benefit the market. Furthermore, the growing popularity of alcoholic drinks among youth will propel the market growth during the study period.
The growing establishment of pubs, hotels, restaurants, and bars is driving the growth of the global alcohol ingredients industry. Rising disposable income and the changing lifestyle of the population are the other factors contributing to the growth of the market.
Anti-alcohol campaigns may act as a significant challenge in market growth.
Regional Analysis
The global alcohol ingredients market is forecast to witness considerable growth in Europe. The region’s growth is attributed to the rising demand for alcoholic beverages. In addition, the growing production of alcoholic beverages in the region is driving the regional market growth. Europe accounts for around 50% of the global wine production. In addition, the region is home to various prominent players, such as Treatt Plc, Biospringer, Chr. Hansen A/S, etc. Thus, it will contribute to the revenue generation of the market.
Asia-Pacific alcohol ingredients market is forecast to grow rapidly due to the increasing purchasing power of the population. In addition, the presence of emerging economies, such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Myanmar, Indonesia, Thailand, and the Philippines, and the growing population in this region will benefit the regional market for alcohol beverages.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The hospitality segment suffered significant losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the growing spread of the virus, governments of many countries imposed lockdown and other restrictions. They also banned public gatherings and other events. Pubs, hotels, and other places had to close their doors or operate for a limited time as per government regulations. Thus, the trade of alcoholic beverages declined drastically, which hampered the overall alcohol ingredients market.
During the pandemic, the production capacity of alcoholic beverages also declined steeply. Companies had to halt operations to prevent the labor from the virus transmission. In addition, the demand for alcoholic beverages also decreased drastically, which hampered the revenue contribution of the companies. In addition, the bans on international trade further impacted the global alcohol ingredients market.
Competitors in the Market
Brightcove
Treatt Plc
Biospringer
AngelYeast Co., Ltd.
Chr. Hansen A/S
DDW
The Color House
Sensient Technologies
The Archer Daniels Midland Company
Döhler
Kerry, Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global alcohol ingredients market segmentation focuses on Product, Application, and Region.
Product outlook
Yeast
Enzymes
Colorants
Flavors & Salts
Others
Application Outlook
Beer
Spirits
Wine
Others
Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
