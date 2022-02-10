ADAS Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Manufacturers Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the ADAS Market. The ADAS Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the ADAS Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the ADAS Market both globally and regionally.

The global ADAS market size was US$ 26.1 billion in 2021. The global ADAS market is forecast to grow to US$ 71.6 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is an advanced technology that assists the driver about the vehicle safely. ADAS includes subsystems and functions that work together to offer convenient services to modern car drivers and enhance the safety of the vehicles.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Vehicle production significantly declined during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sudden onset of the pandemic raised various concerns for industries all around the world. Industries had to suffer significant losses, and the automotive industry was one of them. Moreover, the production and manufacturing of automobiles reduced abruptly. As a result, it affected the demand for ADAS.

Factors Influencing the Market

Government regulations mandating the installation of ADAS are driving the growth of the market. In addition, the growing trend pertaining to driverless vehicles or automated vehicles is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the global ADAS market during the study period.

The growing number of accidents and increasing security concerns are forecast to drive the growth of the global ADAS market during the forecast period. In addition, rising awareness about the importance of ADAS safety features will propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The rapidly growing automotive industry is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global ADAS market. Furthermore, the functions of ADAS, such as alert features and growing advancements, are forecast to benefit the market during the study period.

The increasing demand for electric vehicles and the growing production of EVs and hybrid vehicles will benefit the ADAS market players during the forecast period.

The lack of proper infrastructure in emerging economies may hamper the growth of the ADAS market.

Geographic Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the global ADAS market. The growth of the region is attributed to the rising demand for safe and efficient vehicles and growing government initiatives in the region. Moreover, ongoing progress in autonomous driving and rising demand for light truck vehicles will fuel the region’s ADAS market growth.

Because of the growing number of electric vehicles in the region, Asia Pacific is forecast to register significant growth. Furthermore, rising vehicle production and a spike in advanced electronics adoption in Japan, South Korea, and China will fuel the market growth.

According to the International Energy Agency, China will be the major contributor to the electric car industry by 2030. Thus, the global ADAS market is forecast to witness ample growth opportunities in the country during the projected period. In addition, favorable government initiatives, such as “Made in China 2025” and “Made in India”, will boost the manufacturing of battery and electric vehicle segment, thereby propelling the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

Valeo

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

DENSO CORPORATION

Aptiv

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Magna International Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

The global ADAS market segmentation focuses on System, Sensor, Vehicle, and Region.

By System Type

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Drowsiness Monitor System

Intelligent Parking Assist System (IPAS)

Adaptive Cruise Control System

Blind Spot Object Detection System

Lane Departure Warning System

Adaptive Front-lighting System

Others

By Sensor Type

Image Sensor

Lidar Sensor

Ultrasonic Sensor

Infrared (IR) Sensor

Radar Sensor

Laser

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses

Trucks

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the ADAS Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the ADAS Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for ADAS Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

