3D Printing Construction Market By Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecast 2021 – 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the 3D Printing Construction Market. The 3D Printing Construction Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the 3D Printing Construction Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the 3D Printing Construction Market both globally and regionally.
The global 3D printing construction market size was US$ 0.19 billion in 2021. The global 3D printing construction market is forecast to grow to US$ 0.68 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
3D printing construction is the process that uses 3D prints to develop buildings and construct a wide range of technologies. 3D printing construction is primarily used to create complex components for private, commercial, and industrial buildings. It offers benefits such as lower labor costs, faster construction, and greater accuracy. Metal composites, concrete, and other materials are used in 3D printing construction.
Factors Influencing the Market
The growing number of green construction projects are fueling the growth of the global 3D printing construction market. The demand for 3D printing and green construction methods is rapidly increasing in the building construction industry as it decreases construction costs.
Increasing concerns related to the environment are forecast to fuel the growth of the market.
3D construction technology is considered a perfect solution to solve the housing crisis. In addition, the growing adoption of Building Information Modeling (BIM) will boost the growth of the global 3D printing construction market.
Growing urbanization is forecast to benefit the global 3D printing construction market. In addition, initiatives from the governments to boost infrastructural development will accelerate the market growth during the forecast period.
High capital investment associated with the 3D printing construction may hamper the growth of the respective market during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific 3D printing construction market is forecast to hold dominance throughout the study period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the growing infrastructural development. China and Thailand are considered the highest contributor to the region’s 3D printing construction market, owing to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies.
Europe is forecast to emerge as the fastest-growing region due to the presence of prominent 3D printing construction companies in the U.K. In addition, the growing investments in the region are forecast to contribute to the regional market growth during the forecast period. In May 2020, Skanska, which is a construction engineering company, declared its partnership with Loughborough University. The partnership intends to escalate the adoption of 3D printing technology, thereby fueling the growth of the overall market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic negatively influenced the global 3D printing construction market. Several building projects around the world were delayed or halted due to the pandemic’s disruption, which created a shortage of raw materials used in construction. In 2020, the market players witnessed a significant drop in their revenues. All of this negatively impacted the market growth during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
XtreeE
Yingchuang Building Technique
Apis Cor
Monolite UK
CSP s.r.l.
CyBe Construction
Sika
MX3D
Contour Crafting
ICON
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global 3D printing market segmentation focuses on Construction Method, End-User and Region.
Construction Method Outlook
Extrusion
Powder Bonding
Others
Material Type Outlook
Concrete
Metal
Composite
Others
End-user Method Outlook
Building
Infrastructure
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
