Autonomous Vehicle System Market 2021 | Latest Technological Advancement, Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape, Explosive Factors of Revenue by Key Vendors Size Forecast Analysis 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Autonomous Vehicle System Market. The Autonomous Vehicle System Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Autonomous Vehicle System Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Autonomous Vehicle System Market both globally and regionally.
The global autonomous vehicle system market size was US$ 82 billion in 2021. The global autonomous vehicle system market is forecast to grow to US$ 770 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Factors Influencing the Market Growth
The increasing penetration of IoT across various verticals is driving the growth of the global autonomous vehicle system market. The integration of advanced technology in automotive can help drivers improve their performance and receive real-time feedback. In addition, it can also enable connected cars, while built-in computers will collect data, perform analysis, decisions making which will ultimately help the automotive owners. All of these advantages are forecast to benefit the global autonomous vehicle system market.
The growing initiatives towards the construction of smart cities are forecast to boost the market growth. Governments of various countries are highly focused on establishing smart city infrastructure and looking over at the growth of transportation and other aspects. Governments of Mexico, Canada, and the United States are working on digital infrastructure to establish communication between automobiles and infrastructures. Thus, it will benefit the market during the study period.
Rising demand to reduce traffic congestion and enhance road safety is forecast to accelerate the market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, increasing urbanization in emerging countries is forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the global autonomous vehicle system market during the study period.
High costs associated with the autonomous vehicle may hamper the growth of the global autonomous vehicle system market during the study period.
Regional Analysis
The European market for autonomous vehicle systems is forecast to hold dominance in terms of revenue. The growth of the region is associated with the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles and technologically advanced products. In addition, favorable government laws are forecast to benefit the regional market. For instance, The Department of Transport in the United Kingdom established a jurisdiction, enabling autonomous vehicles to drive on any public road, eliminating additional insurance or licenses. Moreover, the country also introduced the Centre for Connected and Autonomous Vehicles in 2018. Thus, these initiatives will help the market grow significantly in Europe.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global COVID-19 pandemic has affected various verticals, and one of them is the automobile industry. Governments all across the world banned travel activities, mandating the lockdown restriction. The autonomous vehicle system industry also suffered a major loss, owing to these restrictions and job losses. Moreover, various working people lost their jobs and had their salaries deducted by a significant percentage. Due to this, the working population stopped buying luxury products and services. Thus, it ultimately impacted the revenue contribution of the market players in the global autonomous vehicle system market.
Competitors in the Market
Toyota Motor Corporation
Audi AG
BMW AG
Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz)
Ford Motor Company
General Motors
Google LLC
Honda Motor Corporation
Nissan Motor Company
Tesla, Inc
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
By ADAS Feature type
Adaptive Cruise Control
Lane Change Assist
Intelligent Park Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Traffic Jam Assist
Others
By Application
Transportation
defense
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
