Biomimetic Materials Market 2021, Size, Top Players with Share, Total Revenues, Product Scope, Business Development and Opportunities till 2030

The global biomimetic materials market size was US$ 41.1 billion in 2021. The global biomimetic materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 67.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biomimetic materials possess both extrinsic and intrinsic qualities, which allow them to adapt to new environments. The applications of these materials are in nanotechnology, robotics, medical devices, defense, automotive, and other industries.

The global biomimetic materials market size was US$ 41.1 billion in 2021. The global biomimetic materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 67.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biomimetic materials possess both extrinsic and intrinsic qualities, which allow them to adapt to new environments. The applications of these materials are in nanotechnology, robotics, medical devices, defense, automotive, and other industries.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand for biomimetic materials from nanotechnology, military robotics, medical and artificial intelligence (AI) industry is forecast to drive the market during the forecast period.

Biomimetic materials play an essential role in the medical sector. These materials are adopted as they are more effective than conventional materials like plastic, polymer, and ceramic. In addition, biomimetic materials can efficiently perform basic activities without getting impacted by high temperatures and pressures. All of this is forecast to contribute to the market growth.

Rising demand for artificial organs and technological advancements are expected to benefit the global biomimetic materials market. Biomimetic materials are used to manufacture artificial organs and electronics components, which are adopted as a substitute for failed natural organs. Thus, it will boost the growth of the global biomimetic materials market. Furthermore, technological advancements and R&D activities will play an important role in escalating the market growth during the study period. In addition, the rising healthcare expenditure and government initiatives in many countries are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

The high cost of production is forecast to slow down the growth of the global biomimetic material market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Lockdown imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic affected various economies. Market all over the world witnessed various critical challenges. Moreover, temporary bans on import and export further hampered the growth of the global biomimetic materials market. In addition, surgeries were also canceled by the healthcare bodies to focus entirely on the COVID-19 affected patients. All of this negatively affected the revenue generation of the global biomimetic materials market.

Regional Analysis

In terms of revenue, North America is forecast to dominate the global biomimetic materials market during the study period from 2022 to 2030. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the increasing demand for advanced technology, the growing healthcare segment, and rising government initiatives. In addition, the applications of biomimetic materials in the construction, electric, medical, electronics, and information technology segments are forecast to propel the market growth.

Competitors in the Market

TDK Corporation

Wright Medical Group

CTS Corporation

CeramTec

APC International

Kyocera Corporation

Channel Technologies

Advanced Cerametrics

LORD Corporation

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global biomimetic materials market segmentation focuses on Material, Application, and Region.

By Material

Biomimetic Polymers

Biomimetic Ceramics & Glass

Biomimetic Metals & Alloys

Others

By Application

Medical

Automotive

Defense

Electronics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

