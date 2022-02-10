Bioplastic Textiles Market Size 2021 Key Player Analysis by Share, Trends, Product, Application, Demands, Business Opportunity and Growth Strategy Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Bioplastic Textiles Market. The Bioplastic Textiles Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Bioplastic Textiles Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Bioplastic Textiles Market both globally and regionally.
The global bioplastic textiles market size was US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. The global bioplastic textiles market is forecast to grow to US$ 3.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Bioplastic is a polymer that is manufactured into a commercial product from a natural or renewable resource. Bioplastics are plastics made from natural ingredients such as vegetable oils and starches. Bioplastics are classified into three groups: Materials that are biodegradable and sourced from nature. Materials made from fossil fuels and renewable natural resources. Disposable products, such as Packaging, crockery, cutlery, pots, bowls, and straws.
Factors Influencing the Market
The beneficial applications of bioplastic textiles in the clothing & textile industry are forecast to benefit the global bioplastic textiles market. In addition, bioplastic materials can be decomposed easily. As a result, the global bioplastic textiles market will witness significant opportunities throughout the forecast period.
In addition, increasing government initiatives to prompt the use of eco-friendly products are forecast to benefit the global bioplastic textiles market during the study period. In addition, the growing use of the substance in fabrics and home textiles will accelerate the market growth in the coming years.
Rising demand for biodegradable products is forecast to accelerate market growth. In addition, growing consumer awareness about the hazardous effects of traditional plastics will offer ample growth opportunities for the bioplastic textiles market during the study period.
The high production cost of bioplastic textiles may slow down the market growth during the study period.
Regional Analysis
Europe accounts for the largest share in the global bioplastic textile market. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing adoption of novel materials and the growing demand for eco-friendly products. In addition, growing government regulations related to the use of eco-friendly products are forecast to benefit the global market.
Bioplastic textiles are expected to develop rapidly in Asia-Pacific as a result of the growing government initiatives to promote bio-based products. In addition, rising consumer awareness regarding bioplastics and the growing number of regulations related to the ban of traditional plastics is forecast to boost the regional market growth during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 forced the governments to impose strict lockdown. As a result of this, the operations in textile industries were halted to curb the spread of the virus. Thus, the disruptions in manufacturing activities negatively impacted the global bioplastic textile market.
Market Segmentation
The global bioplastic textile market segmentation focuses on Material, Source, Application, and Region.
Bioplastic Textiles Market, by Material
Polytrimethylene Terephthalate (PTT)
Polyamide (PA)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polylactic Acid (PLA) or Polylactide
Others
Bioplastic Textiles Market, by Source
Sugarcane
Beet
Corn Starch
Cassava
Others (Including Wheat and Potatoes)
Bioplastic Textiles Market, by Application
Home Textiles
Clothing
Footwear
Others
Bioplastic Textiles Market, by Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Competitors in the Market
BASF
Biome Bioplastics Ltd.
Corbion N.V.
Ercros S.A.
FKuR
NaturePlast
Bio-on SpA
Gucci
DuPont de Nemours, Inc
Other Prominent Players
