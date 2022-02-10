Automotive Plastics Market 2021 Latest Insights, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Outlook by Types, Applications, End Users and Business Opportunities to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Automotive Plastics Market. The Automotive Plastics Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Automotive Plastics Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Automotive Plastics Market both globally and regionally.
The global automotive plastics market size was US$ 25.3 billion in 2021. The global automotive plastics market is forecast to grow to US$ 41.3 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Automotive plastics are recyclable, sturdy, scratch-resistant synthetic material that is used to design and manufacture automobile components. These materials are also abrasion-resistant and reduce vibration and noise. The materials are also deployed to manufacture bumpers, liquid reservoirs, body panels, seats, under-bonnet components, dashboards, fuel systems, interior trim, electrical components, exterior trim, lighting, and upholstery.
Factors Influencing the Market
Rising demand for lightweight automobiles is the primary factor driving the growth of the market. In addition, growing concerns over air pollution associated with vehicles are forecast to benefit the global automotive plastics market during the study period.
Stringent government regulations regarding car emissions are forecast to benefit the global automotive plastics market.
Advancements in plastics are forecast to offer ample growth opportunities for the market. The introduction of blended thermoplastic materials rapidly gained popularity in the past. Moreover, the growing urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising working population will benefit the global automotive plastics market during the study period.
The expensive cost associated with automotive plastics may slow down the market growth.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific automotive plastics market is forecast to hold dominance during the forecast period. The market growth is also associated with the growing consumer awareness about the ill effects of pollution on health. In addition, stringent government regulations in emerging economies, such as Thailand, China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam, are forecast to surge the demand for automotive plastics. Furthermore, growing investments in advanced technologies will positively influence the market for automotive plastics.
Europe is forecast to hold the second-largest market share during the study period. Automobile manufacturers are increasingly deploying high-performance plastics due to their energy-efficient properties. In addition, emission standards in the region are forecast to benefit the market players.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The global COVID-19 epidemic has impacted several industries, including the automobile segment. Governments all across the world have imposed a travel ban and stringent lockdown restrictions. Due to these regulations and employment losses, the automotive plastic business has also experienced a significant loss. Furthermore, various workers have lost their employment or had a considerable percentage of their salary deducted. As a result, it created significant challenges for market players to continue the trade activities.
Competitors in the Market
BASF SE
SABIC
Dow Inc.
AkzoNobel N.V.
Covestro AG
Evonik Industries AG
Borealis AG
Royal DSM N.V.
Magna International, Inc.
Teijin Limited
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
Product Outlook
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polypropylene (PP)
PP LGF 20
PP LGF 30
PP LGF 30Y
Others
Polyurethane (PU)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Polyamide (PA)
Others
Process Outlook
Injection Molding
Blow Molding
Thermoforming
Other
Application Outlook
Powertrain
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyurethane (PU)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polycarbonate (PC)
Polyamide (PA)
Others
Electrical Components
Polyamide (PA)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Others
Interior Furnishings
Polyurethane (PU)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Exterior Furnishings
Polypropylene (PP)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyurethane (PU)
Polyamide (PA)
Under the Hood
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Polyamide (PA)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyurethane (PU)
Chassis
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Polyamide (PA)
Polyurethane (PU)
Regional Outlook
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Automotive Plastics Market report are:
How does a global company acquire markets?
What are its core strategies and policies?
What factors will influence the Automotive Plastics Market over the forecast period?
What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Automotive Plastics Market?
What are the leading competitors in the global market?
Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
