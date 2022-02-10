Thermal Spray Coatings Market Global Development, Industry Trends, Demand and Growth Analysis and Forecasts 2021 to 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Thermal Spray Coatings Market. The Thermal Spray Coatings Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Thermal Spray Coatings Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Thermal Spray Coatings Market both globally and regionally.
The global thermal spray coatings market size was US$ 8.1 billion in 2021. The global thermal spray market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.2 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Thermal spray coating is a method of applying a powder coating material to a surface. The powder coating material is melted into droplets and sprayed onto a surface at high speeds. The thermal spray coating technique is used on a variety of rotating and moving elements of equipment such as automobile engines, aircraft turbines, and machine tools to protect them from erosion, corrosion, and heat.
Factors Influencing the Market
Rising demand for automobiles is the primary factor fueling the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market. In addition, the growing living standards of the urban population will accelerate the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market during the study period.
Increasing urbanization and rising demand for automobiles are forecast to benefit the global thermal spray coatings market. In addition, increasing disposable income is forecast to accelerate the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market during the study period.
Growing consumer awareness about the efficiency of thermal spray coatings is forecast to escalate the market growth. In addition, the benefits of thermal sprays as they protect the components against oxidation and high-temperature resistance are forecast to drive the demand for the product.
The growing demand for thermal spray coatings from various verticals, such as aerospace, automotive, heavy industrial sectors, military, and civil airplanes are forecast to boost the market growth.
Thermal spray coating is employed to coat engine turbine blades and protect the aircraft from severe temperatures. Thus, all of these factors will contribute to the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market.
High costs associated with the coatings may hamper the growth of the global thermal spray coatings market during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
The global thermal spray coatings market is forecast to witness the highest growth in North America. The growth of the region is attributed to the rapidly increasing urbanization and industrialization. In addition, rising consumer disposable income and growing demand for thermal spray coatings from aerospace will contribute to the regional market growth.
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
The demand for thermal spray coating significantly declined in the automotive industry. The automotive segment witnessed significant challenges during the pandemic, which ultimately affected the global thermal spray coatings market during the study period.
Competitors in the Market
Wall Colmonoy Corp.
Powder Alloy Corp.
Saint-Gobain S.A.
Carpenter Technology Corp.
Durum Verschleiss-Schutz GmbH
Montreal Carbide Co. Ltd.
Progressive Surface, Inc.
American Roller Company, LLC
Lincotek Surface Solutions
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global thermal spray coatings market segmentation focuses on Materials, End-Use Industry and Region.
On the basis of materials
Ceramics
Metals & Alloys
Others (carbides, composites, and polymers)
On the basis of processes
Combustion Flame
Electrical
On the basis of end-use industry
Aerospace
Automotive
Healthcare
Agricultural Machinery
Energy & Power
Electronics
Others (food processing, defense, and printing industries)
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Thermal Spray Coatings Market report are:
How does a global company acquire markets?
What are its core strategies and policies?
What factors will influence the Thermal Spray Coatings Market over the forecast period?
What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Thermal Spray Coatings Market?
What are the leading competitors in the global market?
Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
