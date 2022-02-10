Textile Enzymes Market Share, Application, Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2021 – 2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Textile Enzymes Market. The Textile Enzymes Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Textile Enzymes Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Textile Enzymes Market both globally and regionally.

The global textile enzymes market size was US$ 1.57 billion in 2021. The global textile enzymes market is forecast to grow to US$ 2.9 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Textile enzymes are used in the processing of textiles, primarily in the finishing of fabrics and apparel. Textile Enzymes have a wide range of applications, including jeans finishing and design.

Factors Influencing the Market

The eco-friendly properties of textile enzymes are primarily driving the growth of the global textile enzymes market. In addition, increasing concerns over air pollution, mainly due to chemical processing, is forecast to boost the demand for textile enzymes from textile manufacturing industries.

Furthermore, the benefits of textile enzymes are driving the growth of the global textile enzyme market. Textile enzymes possess high processing time, energy and are water-efficient. In addition, they improve product quality and have a significantly high potential for process integration. All of these factors will ultimately contribute to the market growth during the study period.

Rising disposable income is forecast to benefit the market. In addition, increasing technological advancements will further accelerate the growth of the textile enzymes industry during the study period. Furthermore, textile enzymes are convenient and are used for fabric desizing and bio-polishing. The changing lifestyle of the population is forecast to escalate the growth of the global textile enzymes market.

The high cost associated with enzyme synthesis may hamper the growth of the global textile enzymes market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The global textiles market is forecast to witness healthy growth in North America. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing awareness about textile enzymes among end-users in the region. In addition, the eco-friendly properties of the products will further help the market grow in the region. As a result of technological advancements, textile enzymes are now available for a wide range of applications in biofuel, paper & pulp, textile & leather, starch processing, and other industries, which is projected to fuel the regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Transportation constraints around the world resulted in reducing industrial production and disrupted supply chain. In addition, it also reduced the economic growth by a significant amount and negatively impacted the textile enzymes market growth. Thus, the profit percentage also declined drastically.

Furthermore, due to social distancing standards, industrial enterprises had a limited workforce, production operations were highly hampered during the initial phase. However, the global textile enzymes market is forecast to recover as the global situation improves.

Competitors in the Market

DuPont

Associated British Foods

Novozymes

DSM

Dyadic International

Advanced Enzymes Technologies

Maps Enzymes

Epygen Labs

Megazyme

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global textile enzymes market segmentation focuses on Industry, Form, Type, and Region.

Based on Industry

Biofuel

Starch processing

Textiles & leather

Paper & pulp

Other industries (cosmetics, wastewater treatment, and oil field & fine chemicals)

Based on Form

Liquid

Dry

Based on the Type

Amylases

Cellulases

Proteases

Lipases

Other types

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

