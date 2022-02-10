Alpha Olefin Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Alpha Olefin Market. The Alpha Olefin Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Alpha Olefin Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Alpha Olefin Market both globally and regionally.
The global alpha olefin market was US$ 10.8 billion in 2021. The global alpha olefin market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Alpha-olefins are alkenes (also known as olefins) having a chemical formula CxH2x. They are used to produce amines and amine oxides, alkylated aromatics, lubricant additives, oxo alcohols, epoxides, tanning oils, synthetic lubricants, alpha-olefin sulfonates, and synthetic fatty acids.
Factors Influencing the Market
The rising demand for PAO-based synthetic lubricants is forecast to fuel the growth of the global alpha olefin market. The demand for PAOs is increasing rapidly because they possess high viscosity index, oxidative stability, thermal stability and are compatible with mineral oils. Thus, all of these features will contribute to market growth.
Increasing R&D investments are forecast to benefit the global alpha olefin market during the forecast period. Several research laboratories and universities have adopted a new concept for producing alpha-olefins. As a result of growing advancements, the global alpha olefin market will grow significantly.
The increasing number of partnerships and product launches are forecast to benefit the market. In June 2019, INEOS Oligomers signed a pact with Saudi Aramco and Total, France. The partnership intends to build three new plants in Saudi Arabia.
High costs associated with the raw material may hamper the growth of the global alpha olefin market during the study period.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The demand for soap and detergents increased rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for alpha olefin also increased. During the pandemic, it became necessary for the worldwide population to look over hygiene. Thus, the market players witnessed a sharp increase in the demand for alpha-olefin.
Regional Analysis
North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global Alpha Olefin market. The growth of the region is attributed to the vast and varied industrial base. In addition, the growth of the oil & gas and petrochemical infrastructure in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are forecast to benefit the regional Alpha Olefin market during the study period.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global alpha olefins market. Alpha olefins are in high demand in emerging countries like India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. China is also the largest producer of lubricants, oil field chemicals, plasticizers, and other products in the global market. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific alpha olefins market during the forecast period.
Competitors in the Market
Royal Dutch Shell
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company
Ineos
SABIC
Sasol
Evonik Industries
The Dow Chemical Company
ExxonMobil
PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim
JAM Petrochemicals Company
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation
The global alpha olefin market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
By Type
1-Butene
1-Hexene
1-Octene
1-Decene
1-Dodecene
By Application
Polyolefin Comonomers
Surfactants and Intermediates
Lubricants
Fine Chemicals
Plasticizers
Oil Field Chemicals
Others
On the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Key questions answered in the Alpha Olefin Market report are:
How does a global company acquire markets?
What are its core strategies and policies?
What factors will influence the Alpha Olefin Market over the forecast period?
What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Alpha Olefin Market?
What are the leading competitors in the global market?
Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?
