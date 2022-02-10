Alpha Olefin Market Size, Share, growth, Trends and Forecast 2021-2030

Report Ocean publicize new report on the Alpha Olefin Market. The Alpha Olefin Market report contains numerous information about factors, such as market restraints, drivers, and opportunities. In addition, the report provides an in-depth review of industry developments and trends in the market that are influencing the Alpha Olefin Market growth. Additionally, the database analyzes and estimates the Alpha Olefin Market both globally and regionally.

The global alpha olefin market was US$ 10.8 billion in 2021. The global alpha olefin market is forecast to grow to US$ 17.1 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Alpha-olefins are alkenes (also known as olefins) having a chemical formula CxH2x. They are used to produce amines and amine oxides, alkylated aromatics, lubricant additives, oxo alcohols, epoxides, tanning oils, synthetic lubricants, alpha-olefin sulfonates, and synthetic fatty acids.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for PAO-based synthetic lubricants is forecast to fuel the growth of the global alpha olefin market. The demand for PAOs is increasing rapidly because they possess high viscosity index, oxidative stability, thermal stability and are compatible with mineral oils. Thus, all of these features will contribute to market growth.

Increasing R&D investments are forecast to benefit the global alpha olefin market during the forecast period. Several research laboratories and universities have adopted a new concept for producing alpha-olefins. As a result of growing advancements, the global alpha olefin market will grow significantly.

The increasing number of partnerships and product launches are forecast to benefit the market. In June 2019, INEOS Oligomers signed a pact with Saudi Aramco and Total, France. The partnership intends to build three new plants in Saudi Arabia.

High costs associated with the raw material may hamper the growth of the global alpha olefin market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for soap and detergents increased rapidly during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the demand for alpha olefin also increased. During the pandemic, it became necessary for the worldwide population to look over hygiene. Thus, the market players witnessed a sharp increase in the demand for alpha-olefin.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest share in the global Alpha Olefin market. The growth of the region is attributed to the vast and varied industrial base. In addition, the growth of the oil & gas and petrochemical infrastructure in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico are forecast to benefit the regional Alpha Olefin market during the study period.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the global alpha olefins market. Alpha olefins are in high demand in emerging countries like India, China, South Korea, Japan, and Southeast Asia. China is also the largest producer of lubricants, oil field chemicals, plasticizers, and other products in the global market. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific alpha olefins market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Royal Dutch Shell

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

Ineos

SABIC

Sasol

Evonik Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil

PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

JAM Petrochemicals Company

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global alpha olefin market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

1-Decene

1-Dodecene

By Application

Polyolefin Comonomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

Others

On the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key questions answered in the Alpha Olefin Market report are:

How does a global company acquire markets?

What are its core strategies and policies?

What factors will influence the Alpha Olefin Market over the forecast period?

What are the factors driving and restraining the market for Alpha Olefin Market?

What are the leading competitors in the global market?

Which region is growing at a higher pace in the global market?

