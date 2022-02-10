Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

President Tsai sees digital development ministry prolonging Taiwan's IT advantage

Ministry to begin later this year

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/02/10 16:22
President Tsai Ing-wen (right) meets IT Month award winners at the Presidential Office Thursday. 

President Tsai Ing-wen (right) meets IT Month award winners at the Presidential Office Thursday.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The formation of a digital development ministry later this year will allow Taiwan to prolong its advantage in the electronics sector, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday (Feb. 10).

The Legislative Yuan ratified the establishment of the new ministry in December. It will manage 10 different areas, including national policies on digital development, the planning of telecommunications, broadcasting and digital resources, cybersecurity, and the promotion of an innovative environment for digital science and technology.

Tsai said the ministry would help speed up Taiwan’s digital transformation, CNA reported. She was addressing a delegation for the Information Technology Month Outstanding ICT Elite Award winners at the Presidential Office Thursday morning.

The annual IT Month is useful in showcasing the talents and products of the country’s IT sector to a global audience, the president said. She advocated using those talents to develop digital technology improving the quality of life in fields from healthcare to disaster prevention.
digital
digital development ministry
digital development
digital transformation
Tsai Ing-wen
IT Month

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's president: "the way of Tsai" part II, rise to reign over the DPP
Taiwan's president: "the way of Tsai" part II, rise to reign over the DPP
2022/02/08 19:30
President Tsai insists Taiwan will not import nuclear food from Japan
President Tsai insists Taiwan will not import nuclear food from Japan
2022/02/08 15:54
Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomes visit by Somaliland delegation
Taiwan’s foreign ministry welcomes visit by Somaliland delegation
2022/02/07 20:53
Kamala Harris voiced concern for Taiwan-Honduras relations to Xiomara Castro
Kamala Harris voiced concern for Taiwan-Honduras relations to Xiomara Castro
2022/02/04 10:07
Taiwan president visits Patriot missile base on Lunar New Year’s Day
Taiwan president visits Patriot missile base on Lunar New Year’s Day
2022/02/01 15:46

Updated : 2022-02-10 16:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
"