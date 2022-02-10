President Tsai sees digital development ministry prolonging Taiwan's IT advantage

President Tsai Ing-wen (right) meets IT Month award winners at the Presidential Office Thursday. President Tsai Ing-wen (right) meets IT Month award winners at the Presidential Office Thursday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The formation of a digital development ministry later this year will allow Taiwan to prolong its advantage in the electronics sector, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said Thursday (Feb. 10).

The Legislative Yuan ratified the establishment of the new ministry in December. It will manage 10 different areas, including national policies on digital development, the planning of telecommunications, broadcasting and digital resources, cybersecurity, and the promotion of an innovative environment for digital science and technology.

Tsai said the ministry would help speed up Taiwan’s digital transformation, CNA reported. She was addressing a delegation for the Information Technology Month Outstanding ICT Elite Award winners at the Presidential Office Thursday morning.

The annual IT Month is useful in showcasing the talents and products of the country’s IT sector to a global audience, the president said. She advocated using those talents to develop digital technology improving the quality of life in fields from healthcare to disaster prevention.