Bus tickets to view cherry blossoms still available in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Public bus tickets for various routes heading to Wuling Farm to see the cherry blossoms in central Taiwan are still available during the 17-day sakura season from Feb. 12 - 28, the Directorate General of Highways (DGH) said in a press release on Wednesday (Feb. 9).



The DGH has set daily limits on the number of visitors in several categories allowed to enter the farm, which boasts a total of more than 20,000 flowering cherry trees. There is a cap of 6,000 daily visitors, including 1,600 tour group visitors and 2,600 visitors using public transport on weekdays, whereas the numbers allowed for these two categories on weekends are 1,000 and 3,200, respectively.

Only vehicles belonging to guests of accommodation facilities on the farm and tour groups who have booked trips to the farm are allowed to enter Taichung Route 124, the local highway leading to the farm, during the sakura season in order to avoid gridlock, the highway authority said, adding that the rest of visitors must take public transport. ,

With regard to taking buses to the farm, the DGH has planned six routes—Kuo-Kuang Motor Transport Taipei – Wuling Farm, Taipei City Hall Bus Station – Wuling Farm, Yilan Bus Station – Wuling Farm, Loudong Bus Station – Wuling Farm, Sanxing Township Sports Complex – Wuling Farm, and Lishan – Wuling Farm.

The DGH said tickets for one-day trips to Wuling Farm have been open for booking, and about 40% - 50% of the tickets had been sold as of Wednesday. Tickets for all the routes except the Sanxiang one are still available, and tickets can also be purchased at the stations.



(DGH photo)



(Lion Travel Service Co. photo)



(Shie-Pa National Park photo)