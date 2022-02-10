Jay Shih steps down as head of Taiwan's Personnel Administration

Directorate-General of Personnel Administration Minister Jay Shih and Premier Su Tseng-chang. Directorate-General of Personnel Administration Minister Jay Shih and Premier Su Tseng-chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister without Portfolio and Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) announced during a routine press conference Thursday (Feb. 10) that it is Jay Shih’s (施能傑) last day as minister of the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA).

Lo read a statement by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) thanking Shih for his service. After assuming the position in 2016, Lo served in the DGPA for five years and eight months, the longest term in 30 years.

Su described Lo as a problem-solver who aptly allocated personnel and loosened restrictions on human resource assignment to meet the needs of government departments. He credited Lo with making contributions to the creation of the Oceans Affairs Council and the soon-to-be-formed Digital Development Ministry.

Lo also helped implement policies such as the recent civil servant pay raise, model civil servant prize increase, seven-day minimum for the Lunar New Year holiday, parental benefits for civil servants, and loosened restrictions on the Citizen Travel Card. Additionally, he promoted the digitization of the government’s human resource administrative system, streamlining day-to-day operations.

According to Su, Lo had been a renowned professor with a background in human resources and public administration prior to joining the Cabinet.

On Friday (Feb. 11), Lo will return to the National Chengchi University to continue his tenure. He will be replaced by Deputy Minister Su Chun-jung (蘇俊榮).