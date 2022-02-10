Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Jay Shih steps down as head of Taiwan's Personnel Administration

Deputy Minister Su Chun-jung to take over position following Shih’s 5-year term

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2022/02/10 16:29
Directorate-General of Personnel Administration Minister Jay Shih and Premier Su Tseng-chang.

Directorate-General of Personnel Administration Minister Jay Shih and Premier Su Tseng-chang. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Minister without Portfolio and Cabinet Spokesperson Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) announced during a routine press conference Thursday (Feb. 10) that it is Jay Shih’s (施能傑) last day as minister of the Directorate-General of Personnel Administration (DGPA).

Lo read a statement by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) thanking Shih for his service. After assuming the position in 2016, Lo served in the DGPA for five years and eight months, the longest term in 30 years.

Su described Lo as a problem-solver who aptly allocated personnel and loosened restrictions on human resource assignment to meet the needs of government departments. He credited Lo with making contributions to the creation of the Oceans Affairs Council and the soon-to-be-formed Digital Development Ministry.

Lo also helped implement policies such as the recent civil servant pay raise, model civil servant prize increase, seven-day minimum for the Lunar New Year holiday, parental benefits for civil servants, and loosened restrictions on the Citizen Travel Card. Additionally, he promoted the digitization of the government’s human resource administrative system, streamlining day-to-day operations.

According to Su, Lo had been a renowned professor with a background in human resources and public administration prior to joining the Cabinet.

On Friday (Feb. 11), Lo will return to the National Chengchi University to continue his tenure. He will be replaced by Deputy Minister Su Chun-jung (蘇俊榮).
Lo Ping-cheng
Jay Shih
Su Tseng-chang
Su Chun-jung
Cabinet
Executive Yuan
Directorate-General of Personnel Administration
DGPA
minister without porfolio

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Cabinet initiates amendment bill to ban e-cigarettes, raises smoking age to 20
Taiwan Cabinet initiates amendment bill to ban e-cigarettes, raises smoking age to 20
2022/01/13 19:18
The importance — and humor — of Taiwan politicians' social media accounts
The importance — and humor — of Taiwan politicians' social media accounts
2022/01/11 19:35
Taiwan Railways Administration launches new express train with business class
Taiwan Railways Administration launches new express train with business class
2021/12/27 16:38
Pollster thinks political imbalance threatens Taiwan democracy
Pollster thinks political imbalance threatens Taiwan democracy
2021/12/23 16:44
Premier emphasizes close Taiwan-France ties to French National Assembly delegation
Premier emphasizes close Taiwan-France ties to French National Assembly delegation
2021/12/17 10:09

Updated : 2022-02-10 16:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Video shows Chinese skater slide marker in front of Canadian
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Did Eileen Gu abandon her US citizenship?
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
Taiwan looking to lower quarantine to 10 days after Feb. 15
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
South Korean media says China's speed skating gold 'stolen'
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Taiwan declares Level 2 rules for Feb. 8-28
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Anonymous posts Taiwan flag, Peng Shuai on CCP website
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Taiwan opens borders to Filipino, Vietnamese, Indonesian, and Thai workers
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Migrant worker at Career Technology plant in New Taipei tests positive for COVID
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Chinese govt minder seen watching Peng Shuai during interview
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
Subcontractor provided inferior Chinese parts to Taiwan’s Sky Bow missile program
"